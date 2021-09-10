Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Spain arrests Venezuelan spymaster wanted on U.S. drug charges

0 Comments
By JOSHUA GOODMAN and ARITZ PARRA
MIAMI

Police in Madrid have arrested in a hideout apartment a former Venezuelan spymaster on U.S. narcotics charges nearly two years after he defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.

Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the military, was arrested Thursday night at a small apartment in which he had been holed up.

“He lived totally enclosed, never going outside or getting close to the window, always protected by people he trusted,” Spain's police said in a statement on social media in which they posted a short video the moment heavily-armed officers put handcuffs on Carvajal.

Spain's high court in 2019 approved Carvajal’s extradition to the U.S., where he faces federal narcotics charges in New York and Florida over alleged ties with Colombian rebels known to control valuable cocaine smuggling routes.

The decision followed an earlier ruling, by a high court magistrate, throwing out the U.S. arrest warrant for being politically motivated. In the interim, Carvajal was released and never heard from again except for a brief statement on social media last year where he said he went underground to protest what he saw as political interference in his case.

Carvajal has previously denied any wrongdoing.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog