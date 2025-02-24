 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Spain smashes sex trafficking gang that exploited more than 1,000 women

0 Comments
MADRID

Spanish police have smashed a human trafficking ring that lured more than 1,000 women to the country over the past year with false job offers before forcing them into sex work, police said on Sunday.

The women, who were mainly from Venezuela and Colombia, were told they would be working in the beauty or cleaning sectors, Spain's National Police said in a statement.

"On arrival in Spain they were transferred to clubs where they were sexually exploited and forced to work all hours," police said.

The women were only allowed out for two hours per day and were kept under video surveillance.

Three alleged ring leaders - two Colombian women and a Spaniard - were among 48 suspects arrested in raids in Alicante and Murcia, in southeastern Spain, and three strip clubs were closed as part of the operation.

Police also seized more than 150,000 euros ($157,000) in cash, blocked bank accounts containing 938,000 euros ($980,960) and seized 17 properties.

Six of the suspects were held in pre-trial detention, police said. The others were released on bail to face trial at a later date.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo