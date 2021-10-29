Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Child obesity has risen dramatically worldwide Photo: AFP
world

Spain to ban ads for sweets targeting kids

4 Comments
MADRID

Spain will ban ads aimed at kids for high-sugar foods and drinks like choclate bars and soda in a bid to slow a growing obesity epidemic, an official said Thursday.

The ban, which will come into effect in 2022, will target advertisements on television, radio, online outlets and mobile apps peddling content for under 16s, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon told reporters.

"Minors are vulnerable consumers and it is our duty to protect them from advertising," he said.

The ban will apply to adverts for chocolate bars, pastries, ice cream, soft drinks and other sugary beverages -- products the World Health Organization has said are "harmful" for children.

The minister said Spain would follow in the footsteps of other European nations such as Britain, Norway and Portugal.

Around one in three children in Spain have excess of bodyweight, up from just three percent in 1984, according to Spanish government figures.

"Advertising is one of the causes of this figure", the consumer affairs ministry said in a tweet.

The prevalence of obesity or being overweight among children and adolescents aged five to 19 worldwide has risen dramatically from 4.0 percent in 1975 to just over 18 percent, according to the WHO.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

¡Bravo!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Spain is only trying to follow WHO salt, sugar and fat reduction goals. Apparently Spain didn't meet the voluntary reduction level set out for it, so they moved on to the next phase.

Don't get complacent; your country may be next.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The candy and chocolate corporations spend an insane amount of money on ads targeting kids. It's brand imprinting for later actuation in life. We tend to choose the brands we are familiar with as adults: Mars Bars, Whatchamacallit, Babe Ruth, Milky Way, Snickers and so on.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Gee, if only there were some responsible adults around, who lived with the children, who controlled how money is spent, wouldn't that be a great way to solve this too? But I guess kids don't have such people in their lives...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo