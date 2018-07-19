Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Spain to outlaw sex without explicit consent after outcry

5 Comments
LONDON

Spain is to introduce a new rape law that will criminalise sex without explicit mutual consent after a public outcry over the assault of a young woman at the Pamplona bull-running festival.

Five men were cleared of gang-raping the 18-year-old woman during the 2016 festival and convicted of the lesser crime of sexual abuse, in part because the victim reportedly remained silent during the attack.

"If she says no, it means no; and if she does not say yes, it also means no," Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament as he made the pledge, according the El Pais website.

The proposed legislation is aimed at removing ambiguity in rape cases, and is similar to a law that recently came into force in Sweden.

It means Spain will join a small number of countries, including Britain and Canada, where lack of consent in sex is considered a crime without the need to show threats or physical violence.

An Amnesty spokesman said the rights group was "very happy to hear about the announcement in Spain and the government's willingness to recognise in law that sex without consent is rape".

Virginia Gil, director of Spain's Aspacia Foundation, which campaigns against violence, gave the move a cautious welcome, but said a lack of detail made it hard to know whether it would be effective in protecting victims.

"It will be a step forward if there is a comprehensive treatment of this kind of violence," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Gil said a package of measures was needed, including more action on violence prevention and steps to ensure social and legal support for victims.

At present, the country's law says the crime of sexual aggression or rape includes specific violence, such as threatening the victim with a knife or dealing physical blows.

The Pamplona case involved five men, including a former police officer and a former soldier, who later joked about the incident on a Whatsapp group called "The Wolf Pack".

A Spanish court handed the men nine-year sentences, but they were released in June pending appeals, bringing the case back to the headlines and prompting further protests.

© Thomson Reuters Foundation

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

To make it lawful -ensure that the consent is in writing,signed by both (?) parties and witnessed and signed by at least two people-one male and one female.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Does the man also have to give explicit consent, or just the women?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

OOoookaaaay: Well, Glad I ended up NOT going to Barcelona.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The headline just sounds odd. What they’ll get us sexual outlaws.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Make that “What they’ll get ARE sexual outlaws.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog