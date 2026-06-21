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FILE PHOTO: Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish PM Sanchez, appears in court to testify as part of influence-peddling investigation in Madrid
FILE PHOTO: A truck displaying images of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez drives outside the court as a way of protest on the day Gomez appears in court to testify as part of influence-peddling investigation, in Madrid, Spain, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo Image: Reuters/Ana Beltran
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Spanish PM Sanchez's wife must stand trial on corruption charges, judge rules

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MADRID

The wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez must stand trial on corruption ‌charges and has been banned from going abroad, a judge ruled on Saturday.

Begoña Gomez is suspected of using her position as ‌the prime minister's wife to secure ⁠work contracts. She denies any wrongdoing. The ⁠case was ⁠brought by far-right groups who oppose Sanchez's party.

Investigating ‌judge Juan Carlos Peinado ordered Gomez to surrender her passport, ⁠barred her ⁠from leaving Spain and required her to report to court twice a month.

The case is one of several corruption probes nearing or already at trial ⁠that are weighing on Sanchez, one of ⁠Europe's few remaining leftist leaders. He ‌has not been named in any of the cases and has said they are part of a campaign to remove him from office.

El Pais newspaper ‌cited sources close to Gomez as saying she would appeal against the conditions imposed by the judge, including the withdrawal of her passport.

The Socialist Party posted on the messaging platform X: "(Begoña) has been subjected to judicial and political persecution for two years. Today's ​development is another step in that process."

Several close allies, including the Socialist Party's number three ‌and Sanchez's former transport minister, are under investigation in cases involving alleged kickbacks linked to public works, oil and gas contracts, and ‌the procurement of masks during the pandemic. They deny ⁠wrongdoing.

Separately, Spain's High Court ⁠said it was investigating former ​prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero over ⁠allegations he led ‌a network that profited from lobbying ​public authorities on behalf of third parties, including airline Plus Ultra. He denies the claims.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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