Mike Johnson, staunch conservative from Louisiana, elected House speaker with broad GOP support

Republicans unanimously elected Rep Mike Johnson as House speaker on Wednesday, eagerly elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the major seat of U.S. power and ending for now the weeks of political chaos in their majority.
Johnson, 51, of Louisiana, swept through on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put the past weeks of tumult behind and get on with the business of governing. He was quickly sworn into office, second in line to the presidency.
“The people’s House is back in business,” Johnson declared after taking the gavel.
A lower-ranked member of the House GOP leadership team, Johnson emerged as the fourth Republican nominee in what had become an almost absurd cycle of political infighting since Kevin McCarthy's ouster as GOP factions jockeyed for power. While not the party's top choice for the gavel, the deeply religious and even-keeled Johnson has few foes and an important GOP backer: Donald Trump.
“I think he’s gonna be a fantastic speaker,” Trump said Wednesday at the New York courthouse where the former president, who is now the Republican front-runner for president in 2024, is on trial over a lawsuit alleging business fraud.
Three weeks on without a House speaker, the Republicans have been wasting their majority status — a maddening embarrassment to some, democracy in action to others, but not at all how the House is expected to function.
President Joe Biden telephoned his congratulations and said in a statement that it’s “time for all of us to act responsibly” with challenges ahead to fund the government and provide aid for Ukraine and Israel.
“We need to move swiftly,” the president said.
In the House, far-right members had refused to accept a more traditional speaker, and moderate conservatives didn't want a hard-liner. While Johnson had no opponents during a private party roll call late Tuesday, some two dozen Republicans did not vote, more than enough to sink his nomination.
But when GOP Conference Chair Rep Elise Stefanik rose to introduce Johnson's name Wednesday as their nominee, Republicans jumped to their feet for a standing ovation.
“House Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson will never give up,” she said.
Democrats again nominated their leader Rep Hakeem Jeffries of New York, criticizing Johnson as an architect of Trump's legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Biden.
With Republicans controlling the House only 221-212 over Democrats, Johnson could afford just a few detractors to win the gavel. He won 220-209, with a few absences.
Jeffries said House Democrats will find “common ground” work with Republicans whenever possible for the “good of the country.”
Lawmakers quickly reconvened to get on with the business of governing, considering a resolution saying the House "stands with Israel” and “condemns Hamas’ brutal war.” Next, they planned to turn to a stalled government funding bill.
Overnight the endorsements for Johnson started pouring in, including from the failed speaker hopefuls. Rep Jim Jordan, the hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman backed by Trump, gave his support, as did Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the fellow Louisiana congressman rejected by Jordan's wing, who stood behind Johnson after he won the nomination.
“Mike! Mike! Mike!” lawmakers chanted at a press conference after the late-night internal vote, surrounding Johnson and posing for selfies in a show of support.
Anxious and exhausted, Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to move on.
Johnson's rise comes after a tumultuous month, capped by a head-spinning Tuesday that within a span of a few hours saw one candidate, Rep Tom Emmer, the GOP Whip, nominated and then quickly withdraw when it became clear he would be the third candidate unable to secure enough support from GOP colleagues after Trump bashed his nomination.
“He wasn’t MAGA,” said Trump, referring to his Make America Great Again campaign slogan.
Attention quickly turned to Johnson. A lawyer specializing in constitutional issues, Johnson had rallied Republicans around Trump’s legal effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
Elevating Johnson to speaker gives Louisiana two high-ranking GOP leaders, putting him above Scalise.
Affable and well liked, colleagues swiftly started giving Johnson their support. In no time, his name replaced McCarthy's on the sign outside the speaker's office in the Capitol.
The congressman, who drew on his Christian beliefs, said to the American people watching: "Our mission here is to serve you well and to restore the people’s faith in this House.”
Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, who led a small band of hard-liners to engineer McCarthy's ouster at the start of the month, posted on social media that “Mike Johnson won’t be the Speaker the Swamp wants but, he is the Speaker America needs.”
Republicans have been flailing all month, unable to conduct routine business as they fight amongst themselves with daunting challenges ahead.
The federal government risks a shutdown in a matter of weeks if Congress fails to pass funding legislation by a Nov 17 deadline to keep services and offices running. More immediately, President Biden has asked Congress to provide $105 billion in aid — to help Israel and Ukraine amid their wars and to shore up the U.S. border with Mexico. Federal aviation and farming programs face expiration without action.
Many hard-liners have been resisting a leader who voted for the budget deal that McCarthy struck with Biden earlier this year, which set federal spending levels that far-right Republicans don't agree with and now want to undo. They are pursuing steeper cuts to federal programs and services with next month's funding deadline.
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she wanted assurances the candidates would pursue impeachment inquiries into Biden and other top cabinet officials.
In all, some 15 congressmen, but no women, competed for the gavel over the past several weeks.
During the turmoil, the House was led by a speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the bow tie-wearing chairman of the Financial Services Committee. His main job was to elect a more permanent speaker.
Some Republicans — and Democrats — wanted to give McHenry more power to get on with the routine business of governing. But McHenry, the first person to be in the position that was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks as an emergency measure, declined to back those overtures. He, too, received a standing ovation.
90 Comments
yipyip
Excellent choice, and Trump endorsed.
Thuban
Interesting, a Congressmen who isn't shy about confirming the integrity of election results.
He also has a recording of voting against funding the conflict in Ukraine.
2020hindsights
Ironic. Because Matt Gaetz is the leader of the Swamp.
Strangerland
Let’s see if he can do anything other than burn it all down.
And one has to wonder how he’ll deal with the burn it all down caucus when it comes time to keep the government open in a couple weeks. That’s what sank McCarthy.
Cards fan
That's about as good as any indication Johnson is not, in fact, an "excellent choice."
He is, however, the perfect embodiment of GOP rot. A creationist nutjob who played a leading role in trying to overturn the results of the last election. A truly smarmy little fella.
dagon
Only 'almost"?
Its all a lot of commotion to make sure there is a Speaker in 2024 who will not certify a Democratic election victory.
This is the endgame of MAGA politics, seizure of the reigns of power over the will of the people.
Sad to see in the good Ole USA, never perfect but could have been moving towards something better.
plasticmonkey
And that's what matters most to today's Republicans, overturning election results that they lose.
Anyway, congratulations GOP. You finally squeezed out a sausage.
bass4funk
Huh? Anyway, the man thing is they now have a good man, no baggage and the best thing is, the guy is laser focused on putting America first, so hopefully they can stop money from going to Ukraine.
Great day for sure.
Blacklabel
liberals:
no speaker? Complain
elect a speaker? Heeeeees MAGA! Reeeeeee!
what happened to the ridiculous idea that there would be a speaker Hakeem Jeffries?
Cards fan
Yeah. Maga is bad. It's stupid. The movement is led by a bunch of morons. Morons that don't like democracy. What, were you expecting people to be excited about an election denying fool like Mike Johnson?
8T
Finally some sanity in the house!
Blacklabel
Hakeem would have experience about denying elections:
"The more we learn about the 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes,"
. "America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE president in the Oval Office. #RussiaInterference."
Cards fan
So what is your point here? Is it good or bad to deny elections?
Also, it's pretty disingenuous to equate Hakeem Jeffries statements to Johnson's actions to upend democracy in the US.
Blacklabel
I have no problem with questioning elections when something doesn’t seem right.
neither does Hakeem. And he will again when they lose next year too.
Cards fan
Not just questioning, though. You clearly have no problem overturning them as well.
If they lose, then maybe. But I doubt that'll happen. And even if it does, I'm confident he won't ty and end democracy in the US like the Maga loons will.
Gene Hennigh
The only thing I have to say is that what America doesn't need is a holy roller in power. Separation of church and state should be the status quo. Christianity is just another control organization.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
And that's what matters most to today's Republicans, overturning election results that they lose.
No he isn't. He is antiabortion and anti-LGBTQ rights. Hardly America first.
bass4funk
Yeah, we don’t need to worry about Jeffries.
They weren’t overturned, all is well in the Democrat realm.
ROFL, now that was funny!
garymalmgren
“Mike! Mike! Mike!” lawmakers chanted at a press conference after the late-night internal vote, surrounding Johnson and posing for selfies in a show of support.
Are these guys serious?
Nope.
TaiwanIsNotChina
This guy makes Mike Pence look like a hell's angel. We do not need religious crazy third in line from the presidency.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It remains to be seen whether he will last one day if he does anything bipartisan.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
Not just questioning, though. You clearly have no problem overturning them as well.
Yup. All good. And the traitors who tried to overturned the election have been charged and will go on trial.
yamada1043
“Our mission here is to serve you well and to restore the people’s faith in the House” .This statement coming from the architect of the push to overturn the results of the 2020 election is disturbing.
We the People of the United States of America deserve better.
John
So an election denier (who didn’t see the need to question his own) becomes 2nd in line to the presidency in spite of, perhaps because he denied the results of an election, which was declared free and fair, that his goober lost.
Enjoy the seat and the perks, Mike. You won’t be there long. Your party has already proven itself incapable of governing and redistributing alone in NY is going to cost you your majority.
AlternativeOpinion
one thing is for sure, 2024 is going to be one hell of a year. Buy popcorn shares!
bass4funk
Doubt it, he’s a fiscal hawk
No, it won’t given the fact that the majority of Americans are more than tired of spending, a Dem house would take the nation back to bottomless out of control spending. No one wants to relive that.
UChosePoorly
Great! Now get to work for the people!
Cards fan
Neither did I, and neither one of us did anything to prevent him from being certified.
lol No. I meant exactly what I said. There is a world of difference between speech and action.
If you think what Jeffries said makes him a traitor, then surely you agree J6 loons like Johnson are as well.
dagon
MAGA still trying to peddle that static as Gaetz and MTG and all their cohort get PPP loans for businesses they are invested in forgiven.
Which they oppose for student loans.
The 'fiscal hawks ' of the FC are corporate grifters who support corporate welfare while preaching austerity to the poors.
Conservatism 101.
Bob Fosse
lol sure. Why didn’t you choose him in the first place then? Muppets cheering muppets.
bass4funk
Save the best for last
Blacklabel
new Business for the speaker to handle? Joe Biden impeachment
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-received-criminal-information-40-confidential-sources-joe-biden-hunter-jim-grassley
bass4funk
I think YOU finally get it.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
No crime. No impeachment.
Cards fan
lol Yet another nothing burger, I'm sure. :)
Please Johnson, please be dumb enough to give Biden the Bill Clinton treatment and get him reelected :)
2020hindsights
bass4funk
lol No. I meant exactly what I said. There is a world of difference between speech and action.
Untrue. Hakeem Jeffries was fine with Trump being certified.
browny1
Possibility of another Theocracy looms heavily.
Bob Fosse
You hadn’t heard of him until this morning.
Blacklabel
But there are crimes.
that’s why the article says “criminal”
“FBI received 'criminal information' from over 40 confidential sources on Joe Biden, Hunter, James: Grassley”
Laguna
The GOP's problem is that it is simply a grouping of memes, many conflicting and, being antigovernment, with no driving force to work to realize any goal. They will continue simply to shout and protest - that is all we can expect. But at least they appear ready not to get in the way of the basics such as passing budgets and ensuring the US doesn't default on its debt. Voters will remember this.
Blacklabel
I still prefer Byron Donalds by now. But let’s see if this new guy keeps his promises.
Cards fan
Oh, now there are crimes. That's very different than any of the other times crimes have been alleged ;)
bass4funk
I have known him for a few years and followed the guy. Always liked him.
Bob Fosse
Yeah. That’s a really smart strategy when trying to elect somebody.
Waste everybody’s time, pretend to be excited for the early candidates and then when you get to the bottom of the barrel just pretend that was the plan all along. Genius.
John
Susan Collins had to Google the guy but sure, our resident experts have known about this nobody for years.
stormcrow
Another Trump screwball is in a position of power to make a mess of things.
Bob Fosse
Yeah but the feds are just leaning on them to make them not only sing but compose.
Bob Fosse
Sure you have. What’s his name and state again? Can you type it without scrolling up?
Blacklabel
but your team already knows everything about him to tell us how terrible he is, he’s election denier, MAGA, J6 etc.
but we have never heard of him? Not likely.
John
The GQP pulls a Hassert and chooses an easily controlled nobody.
yipyip
If it wasted someone's time, those people would be limited to Americans.
And, going out on a limb, but I am presuming non-US registered voters don't and didn't know any of these people until they scroll headline news and a name and a short blurb pops up, and then they run with the mantra, Mike Johnson is unknown! Nobody knows him! You are only celebrating him because you just read about it! You never heard his name before!
lincolnman
Well, for maybe a week until Gaetz or one of the other crazies has a hissy fit and files another motion to vacate...
That's what Boehner, Ryan, McCarthy, Scalise, Jordan, and Emmer said...and then they gave up...
So he's just another election denier - someone who, as is being clearly shown by the guilty pleas by Powell, Cheseboro, and Ellis, someone who cooperated in a coup attempt to steal a fair election - someone who wants minority rule...
When Trump (or more likely Haley) loses in 2024, expect him and his other band of autocrats to again make fake claims of massive fraud...once more attempting to destroy our democracy...
RonJB
I suggest we all wait and see how he acts in the next few weeks. And if the US government doesn't pass those bill to pay its staff and support Ukraine and Israel, then we will know.
bass4funk
I think so.
Yup.
Yes.
Mike Johnson, LA
Jimizo
Am election denier should be nowhere near power.
Lack the intellect and grip on reality to function in positions of responsibility. Don’t have the necessary tools.
Blacklabel
but Hakeem Jeffries is one. Isn’t that a problem for you?
should he resign?
Cards fan
He didn't write a bill not to certify the election. Mike Johnson did. There's a big difference between speech and action. Johnson acted. Hakeem Jeffries didn't.
lincolnman
Oh sure, keep "beating that dead horse" - that will really make the American public forget about the Repub debacle of the last three weeks...
Bring back Turley so he can say "there's insufficient evidence for impeachment"...
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4228663-gop-witness-says-current-evidence-doesnt-support-biden-impeachment/
Or maybe your bombshell witness Hunter's business partner who testified "I never saw any corruption"...
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2023/08/03/hunter-biden-associate-says-joe-biden-never-talked-business-on-calls/70521880007/
Or how about that indicted Chinese agent?
https://www.nydailynews.com/2023/07/11/gop-hails-him-as-hunter-biden-whistleblower-manhattan-feds-say-he-was-really-chinese-agent-who-brokered-iran-arms-and-oil-deals/
Keep the clown show going...it's just ensuring a Blue Tsunami in 2024...
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
No crime. No impeachment.
Yeah, yeah. Heard it all before. This has nothing-burger and fries written all over it.
What ever happened to FD-1023 from a "highly-credible" confidential human source who alleged a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and the founder and CEO of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, Mykola Zlochevsky.
Where did that go? That also was 'criminal information'.
bass4funk
Well, that is your personal opinion, I think as an American, you can believe and support whomever you want, whether you are on the right or left.
You can say that about a lot of politicians, a lot.
Blacklabel
that’s not a requirement to be an election denier. Words are sufficient.
words like “illegitimate” and “fake” that Hakeem used in CAPITAL LETTERS to show he meant it.
he denied the results of the election his team lost= election denier.
John
Hes a lawyer who knows better who tried a law suit to overturn certified results in states that were not his own.
That’s laughable. That’s election denial.
Blacklabel
I’m calling it now:
”nobody ever said that Trump wouldn’t get re-elected and that the republicans wouldnt take the Senate!” We always knew it was a possibility cause Russia and redistributing and gerrymandering and blah blah”
NotThe One
Trump wants Mike Johnson because he is an ally. He still believes the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen from Trump. Johnson like Jordan was a part of the Jan. 6th plot to overturn the government.
Johnson is a closeted authoritarian. It does not matter if it is defining marriage, controlling women's bodies, or following the will of the people who vote. Trump will use Johnson to attempt to go after his opponents and stop Biden from getting bills or laws passed. Trump is hoping that Johnson will try to impeach Biden to distract from all the flips and guilty pleas from Trump's co-defendants. It hard to swindle supporters out of money if cannot lie to them.
Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testifies against him in New York:
Trump was so desperate to stop Cohen from testifying that he tried to get the trial stopped because he was worried about a COVID-19 risk.
The irony and and audacity is telling of his desperation!
NotThe One
Did you not also call that Trump (the incumbent president) would beat Biden the first time?
How did that turn out?
ANS: Biden got the most votes in US history, and Trump lost by the largest popular vote deficit in US history.
funkymofo
Lol. How long will this one last?
JJE
This article didn't mention he voted against the $40 billion blank cheque to Kyiv and has made many statements criticising funding of the open-ended proxy war there.
If Mike holds the line and makes sure all new bills are voted on separately then my ace is with him.
He mustn't allow this administration to hoodwink the taxpayers by allowing SIXTY BILLION DOLLARS for Ukraine to be snuck under the radar by lumping it with aid to Israel.
Use that gavel Mike!
Kurumazaka 2
it’s beyond election denial. It’s intentional disenfranchisement of votes he didn’t like, in states not his own.
well, probably not Russia at this point, but everything else you list is factually accurate. We can now add a Speaker who won’t certify a Biden victory to that list, so yeah, Trump certainly can “win.”
NotThe One
In 2020, Johnson endorsed both Trump’s old mail-fraud claims and his newer voting-machine theories. In a friendly radio interview two weeks after the election, he said:
But as the court challenges citing Dominion vote-rigging continued to lose, Johnson eventually trained his focus on the mail-in ballots. He proposed, gave Congress an opening to throw out the results and make Trump president. He created a weak argument that several states had improperly changed their voting rules in response to the pandemic, thus nullifying their results and allowing the Republican House to select the winner.
Johnson glued together several implausible legal claims, brought together many Republicans who were hesitant of Trump’s wild lies, and Trump’s strongest supporters. Johnson circulated his case to the party and reminded them that Trump “anxiously awaited” their support.
The New York Times explained in a deeply reported story last year, Johnson’s arguments had a singular influence.
On December 9, 2020, Johnson tweeted:
We have a Trump sycophant as Speaker whose sole purpose is to create chaos for Biden and attempt to stop all 4 indictments from going to trial.
lincolnman
That he partook in the Trump-led attempted coup in 2020/21 should be enough to disqualify Johnson from this position - he violated his oath to the Constitution when he signed on as an election denier...
But what is equally troubling is his stance as a Christian nationalist/fundamentalist...
These people believe that our secular Constitution which guarantees freedom of religion should be rescinded and a Christian nationalist state put in its place...
They want a government based on one religion - just like Iran's Mullahs, ISIS, and the Taliban...and any non-Christians are second or more likely third-class citizens...
They are fundamentally anti-democratic...and now one is third in line to the Presidency...
Vote Blue in 2024 and take our country back from these autocrats and would-be despots...
Cards fan
I don't care. You're trying to say speech is the same as action, and it isn't. You've also said you don't have a problem with people questioning elections, now you're saying you do. Very consistent.
Kurumazaka 2
Echoing Dagon above, that was the whole game here, right Blacklabel?
McCarthy, Scalise, Emmer? None of those guys could be trusted to refuse to certify a Biden victory?
that’s the game, right?
John
It has rather a lot of effect on the House.
That’s not good news for the cult of Trump known as the GQP.
Kurumazaka 2
Making sure you don’t have another Pence in the chair next time? That’s the game, right?
NotThe One
You are going to get upset at me again because I just proved you wrong again.
I guess you are going to close this article then erase all of your posts because you do not want your coworkers seeing all of your false statements being proven wrong.
Pride and Ego!
Bob Fosse
Lol. Because that’s worked out for you before. I can’t wait.
Paustovsky
The greatest threat to US democracy always was, and still remains, evangelical fundamentalism. These End Times freaks want to bring the whole lot down.
Blacklabel
it actually did, 2016.
cant wait for your “nobody ever said….” next year under a new name.
Blacklabel
nope you can’t gerrymander someone into another state.
JJE
Mike voted against two different appropriations bills that provided aid to Ukraine, one in 2022 and another last month.
On X he said this in Feb:
*American taxpayers have sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine in the last year. They deserve to know if the Ukrainian government is being entirely forthcoming and transparent about the use of this massive sum of taxpayer resources.*
Hopefully Iron Mike will be a man of his word and put taxpayers first.
Bob Fosse
Won’t happen and you know it. Hence the projection.
Kurumazaka 2
really? And who exactly is it who certifies and sends state electors to Congress for counting and certification? Oh, yeah gerrymandered statehouses.
nice try though
bass4funk
Lol. people can think however they want.
Schiff is a lawyer, yeah that really doesn't mean anything these days
The Dems did in 2016
NotThe One
Same old strategy!
Bring in the other alias to run interference!
NotThe One
Who will get pruned first?
Blacklabel
Largest margin in history?
because that is a false statement that any American would know is false.
lincolnman
I never agree with former Trump WH physician now Repub Rep Ronny Jackson, but have to say he hit the nail on the head here....
"Or, as Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), put it: “You have to find somebody who’s smart enough to get to 217 but stupid enough to want the job.”
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/10/24/house-gop-seeks-fourth-speaker-pick-00123377
Well Ronny, let me introduce you to your new "stupid" Speaker, Mike Johnson...
At least that's better than Gaetz calling McCarthy a "lying dog"...
JJE
May 22 he said:
“We should not be sending another $40 billion abroad when our own border is in chaos, American mothers are struggling to find baby formula, gas prices are at record highs, and American families are struggling to make ends meet, without sufficient oversight over where the money will go”.
Mike also has opposed omnibus spending bills.
Zaphod
I know nothing of the guy, but a good rule of the thumb is: the more the swamp and biased mainstream media hate him, the better has to be.
Zaphod
JJE
Well if that is the case, thumbs up for him and lets hope he does not buckle under pressure from the swamp.