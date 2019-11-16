Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A spokesman for Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte (right) defended his dishevelled appearance at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (left) in Moscow Photo: Sputnik/AFP
world

Spokesman defends dishevelled Duterte as 'very hygienic'

0 Comments
By Ekaterina Shtukina
MOSCOW

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman on Thursday defended the Philippine leader as "very hygienic" and nice-smelling after he was mocked on social media for looking dishevelled in a meeting with the Russian prime minister.

The 74-year-old Duterte was in Russia on a working visit and sat down for the talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

In pictures of the meeting, Duterte was seen in a rumpled suit with his tie hanging loose as the two posed for pictures and shook hands.

Reacting to the photo online, Russian Twitter users jumped on Duterte's appearance.

"Was Duterte getting hammered all night?" one asked. "Did he just come back from a pub?" asked another.

In a text statement to reporters, his spokesman Salvador Panelo insisted that Duterte "does not look unkempt".

"He feels suffocated and very uncomfortable if the tie is tightly in place in the collar," Panelo said.

"The president is very hygienic. His body emits a refreshing scent as observed by people who meet up close to him."

Duterte is known as a casual dresser who has a history of turning up to international and major events in relaxed attire.

Duterte says he hates socks and claims he owns no suits and does not like formal wear because the clothes irritate his skin.

He chews gum in public, even when meeting world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he says is meant to ease pain from a spinal condition.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Returning to Family Roots: Rumiko Obata on Leading Her Family Sake Brewery

Savvy Tokyo

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Office Fashion: 4 Tips For “Wearing It Right” At A Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

10 Places to Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan in 2019

GaijinPot Blog