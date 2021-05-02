Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Casino-Shooting-Wisconsin
Law enforcement blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino. The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
world

Shooting reported at Wisconsin casino

0 Comments
GREEN BAY, Wis

An undetermined number of people were shot at a Wisconsin casino Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said later that “individuals” had been shot, but she didn't have information on how many or their conditions, and didn't know whether the shooter was still at large.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” He gave no other details and an agency spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

“We do not know where the individual was shooting, or (where) individuals were shot,” Webster said.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement late Saturday saying he was “devastated” to hear about the shooting, but gave no details.

“While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo