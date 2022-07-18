Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Security personel patrol in the premises of Sri Lanka's Parliament building, in Colombo
Security personel stand guard outside the Parliament building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 16, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Photo: Reuters/ADNAN ABIDI
world

Sri Lanka's acting president declares state of emergency

0 Comments
By Uditha Jayasinghe
COLOMBO

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation.

"It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," the notification stated.

Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas this week to escape a popular uprising against his government, has said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation was accepted by parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and offices.

Sri Lanka's parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

Wickremesinghe, an ally of Rajapaksa, is one of the top contenders to take on the presidency full-time but protesters also want him gone, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo