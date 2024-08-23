 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tourists visit Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo
FILE PHOTO: Tourists visit Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25,2024. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo Image: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
world

Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for 35 countries to boost tourism

0 Comments
By Uditha Jayasinghe
COLOMBO

Sri Lanka's cabinet approved issuing free tourist visas to visitors from 35 countries including China, India and Russia, a top official said on Thursday, in an effort to boost tourism and help revive its crisis-hit economy.

Tourists will be given 30-day visas under a six-month pilot programme that will start from Oct. 1, said Cabinet spokesman and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana.

"The aim of the government is to transform Sri Lanka into a free visa country, much like Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to tap into the benefits of a rapidly growing tourism industry," Gunawardana told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing.

The extensive list includes India, China, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and France.

The country of 22 million people, famed for its beaches, ancient temples and aromatic tea, saw its tourism industry pummelled first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by a severe financial crisis in 2022 that saw mass scale protests and shortages of essentials such as fuel.

But the tourism industry is reaping the benefits of a turnaround that began last year with Sri Lanka clocking nearly 2 million arrivals by mid-August, for the first time since 2019.

The island is expecting to close the year at 2.3 million arrivals.

India is the largest source of tourists with 246,922 arrivals, followed by UK with 123,992, latest data from the Sri Lanka Development Authority showed.

Sri Lanka earned $1.5 billion from tourism in the first six months of 2023, up from $875 million dollars during the same period last year, according to the central bank.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Is it worth studying Japanese in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Know Japan Life Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Ekin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel