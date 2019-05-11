Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Sri Lankan Muslim man prays in Colombo on May 3, 2019. The government has ordered mosques to clamp down on extremism and submit copies of sermons Photo: AFP/File
world

Sri Lanka slaps controls on mosques after jihad attacks

0 Comments
By ISHARA S. KODIKARA
COLOMBO

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ordered mosques to clamp down on extremists and to submit copies of sermons in new fallout from the Easter suicide bombings that left 258 dead.

The country has been on edge since the April 21 attacks by jihadist bombers who attacked three churches and three Colombo hotels which also left 500 people injured.

The Ministry of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said mosques must not be used for radicalising congregations.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the country, the ministry directs all trustees of mosques not to engage in or permit any gathering to promote or propagate hatred or extremism in any form," the ministry said.

It said all mosques must submit copies of sermons given within their premises.

Sri Lankan radicals who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been been blamed for the April 21 bombings against three Christian churches and three luxury hotels.

Since the attacks, the government has carried out raids across the country and killed several suspected radicals. At least 56 suspects are in custody, according to police, while authorities have also expelled 200 foreign clerics who had overstayed their visas.

The government has imposed a state of emergency and ordered police and security forces to crack down on Islamic extremists.

Sri Lanka's police say they have killed or arrested all the jihadists responsible for the bombings but attacks are still possible.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

5 YouTube Gaming Channels To Help You Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Guide To Tokyo’s Underground Otaku And Foodie Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel