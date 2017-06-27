Stalin tops Putin in Russian poll of greatest historical figures

Russians have picked Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin as the greatest figure in history, a new poll said Monday, beating President Vladimir Putin into joint second alongside poet Alexander Pushkin.
In the poll conducted in April by the Levada Centre independent pollster, Russians were asked to pick the ten greatest individuals of all time.
Stalin came out on top with 38 percent, while Putin shared second place on 34 percent with Russia's beloved national bard Pushkin.
Revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, Tsar Peter the Great and first man in space Yury Gagarin came next in the list of 20 people, with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in last place on six percent.
The list includes famed statesmen, writers and scientists but only three foreigners: Napoleon Bonaparte, Albert Einstein, and Isaac Newton.
Stalin topped a similar poll back in 2012 with an even higher score as Russians focus on his role in winning World War II rather the millions who were executed or sent to prison camps under his rule.
Putin's percentage was the highest since he began appearing in the poll in 2003.© 2017 AFP
CrazyJoe
20 million dead and 'disappeared' Russians under Stalin would disagree...
Aly Rustom
Imagine if the Germans picked German dictator Adolf Hitler as the greatest figure in history. What would we say?
commanteer
Dead people can't disagree, which is why they were dead in the first place. Stalin was a hero to the left. Though we pretend otherwise today, he still represents the ultimate result of leftist policies. Unfortunately, we haven't seen the last of his kind.
Goodlucktoyou
only russian historical figures i know are the one from the Boney M song, Rasputin, and the guy with the big red mark on his head. i do admire Putin though, is a cool, smart dangerous guy.
Asakaze
Greatest does not alwayas mean "good" or "loved". Russians were not asked who they love most. Presence in this list of Napoleon Bonaparte is very telling - I do not think Russians have any reason to love the Emperor who invaded their country, but they admit that he was a man of greatest historical significance. The same applies to Stalin.
inkochi
Scientists, a poet, cosmonaut, tsar and couple of politicians. Napoleon Bonaparte an interesting choice.
Two qualifications: respect or nostalgia for 'great men' telling; and in living memory confusion between 'Soviet' and 'Russian' still prevalent (well, Iosif Vissarionovich Dzhugashvili - aka Joseph Stalin in English - was Georgian)
PTownsend
Until the truths came out about his slaughters of any and all opposition.
During Stalin's reign millions of USSR citizens - Soviet citizens, supposedly his own people - were killed by the state. After WW2 the killings continued throughout the USSR.
His legacy lives on in North Korea. Kim Il Sung was put into power and puppeted by Stalin. Curious that the so-called Korean War ended days after Stalin's death. Curious that North Korea, ruled through Kim's police and cult worshippers, copied Stalin's style. As did Mao.
Stalin has gone down in history as one of the most evil rulers. Of any time. But I guess Russians have a different definition of evil from the people they call 'westerners'.
dcog9065
Makes sense, Russia has never been prosperous in its entire history. In fact, so squalid is the Russian today, that under Stalin they achieved their cultural, economic, and moral peak. It's only been downhill from there
TumbleDry
Aaaahhhhh the good old days... Persecutions, repressions, censor, Gulags...
/sarcasms
Some must have been seriously brain washed or were in the elite circle to have enjoyed this era...
FizzBit
There would be no Russia had he not stopped Hitler. Had hitler won against Russia and controlled the their oil and resources, it is not difficult to imagine what would have happened. D-Day would have failed because Hitler could have moved his eastern troops to hold back the invasion.
Stalin had already been defeating Hitler by Feb. of 43. More than a year before DDay.
zichi
How many of his own people did Stalin kill and millions more in Gulags? Great but also very evil.
zichi
Any friend of the devil is a friend of mine?
JeffLee
The Russians are a brutalized people.
lostrune2
And the US was helping Stalin:
https://www.quora.com/How-much-did-the-United-States-supplying-the-Soviet-Union-help-the-Soviets-win-in-World-War-II
https://www.rbth.com/defence/2016/03/14/lend-lease-how-american-supplies-aided-the-ussr-in-its-darkest-hour_575559
Jimizo
Probably the most ridiculous statement I've read on JT.
Jimizo
I'm not sure why Fizzbit's post got thumbed down. He didn't defend Stalin's brutality. Nobody doubts the US aided the USSR but the Soviets fought and lost more people than the rest of the allies combined. They also saw the destruction of large parts of their homeland.
I remember a story here about the commemoration of Soviet troops who died fighting the Nazis, and it received plenty of 'yeah, but the victory was because of US help...etc'.
Slightly off topic I know, but credit where it's due even if they were commies. There was more than one country which defeated the Nazis.
Back on topic, Stalin was a scumbag.