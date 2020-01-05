Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Starmer launches bid for leadership of UK's Labour Party

0 Comments
LONDON

Keir Starmer, a former senior public prosecutor, launched his bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday with a defense of his efforts to stand up for "the powerless and against the powerful".

Labour's spokesman on Brexit, who is seen as a party centrist who could struggle to win over left-wing members who backed Corbyn, released a video talking up his role in key flashpoints in Britain's social history.

From long-running battles over the closure of mines to the Iraq war and clashes with Rupert Murdoch, Starmer said he had spent his life fighting injustice, and was now ready to take on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

"I still believe another future is possible," he said. "But we have to fight for it."

Corbyn's decision to step down following Johnson's crushing election victory in December has opened the way for a leadership battle that will determine the future direction of the party, which moved to the left during the veteran socialist's tenure.

A recent YouGov poll of party members published in the Guardian newspaper put support for Starmer on 61% in a theoretical run-off against Rebecca Long-Bailey, the party's business spokeswoman who has strong ties with trade unions and the party's left wing.

Starmer's support waned, however, among members who backed Brexit, after he took a leading role in persuading the party to back a second referendum on leaving the European Union.

Other candidates who have said they will run for the leadership of the party include foreign spokeswoman Emily Thornberry and outspoken Corbyn critic Jess Phillips. Long-Bailey is expected to join the race in the coming weeks.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo