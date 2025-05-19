Starmer to host first UK-EU summit since Brexit

Starmer will sit down with Ursula von der Leyen and other top EU officials

By Peter Hutchison and Jerome Cartillier

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts European Union chiefs on Monday for a landmark summit designed to usher in a closer relationship between Britain and the bloc, five years after Brexit.

The meeting in London is expected to deliver the first results from Starmer's much-heralded "reset" of the UK's ties with its European neighbors following the rancor of the post-Brexit years.

On Saturday, Downing Street announced the Labour leader would be striking a deal for a "strengthened, forward-looking partnership" with the 27 EU members. Starmer said it would be "good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders".

Talks were going down the wire to resolve squabbling over long-standing issues, including fishing rights and a youth mobility scheme, but negotiators were hopeful of at least signing a defense and security partnership.

It would mark a symbolic step in turning the page on the animosity that followed Britain's exit from the bloc in January 2020.

"There are still some details to resolve, but it's quite positive, and we're going to get there," said one European diplomat, who asked not to be named. "There is a real willingness on the British side to move closer to the EU on economic issues."

Starmer, who came to power in last July's general elections ousting the Conservative Party, wants a deeper relationship with the EU than the one painfully negotiated by the Tories.

But he has several red lines he has said he will not cross. Sticking points remain over some EU demands, and the Conservatives are already criticising the reset move as a "surrender".

If negotiators clear the final hurdles, then inking the "Security and Defense Partnership" will be the highlight of Monday's sit-down between Starmer and EU bosses Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa and chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Two other documents are expected on Monday - a joint statement of European solidarity from the EU-UK leaders summit, and a Common Understanding which includes some measures to ease some Brexit trade barriers.

The talks come as the EU and Britain race to rearm in the face of the threat from Russia and fears that US President Donald Trump will no longer help protect Europe.

The defense partnership should mean more regular security talks, Britain possibly joining EU military missions and the potential for London to fully tap into a 150-billion-euro ($167-billion) defense fund being set up by the bloc.

But much of the detail is likely to be filled in later -- giving the UK and its defense industry unfettered access to the EU programs, for instance, would require further agreement.

Britain already has intertwined defense ties with 23 EU countries in NATO, so the defense pact was always seen as the easiest deal on the table.

"I think we should keep our sense of the importance of this relatively tempered," said Olivia O'Sullivan, director of the UK in the World program at the Chatham House think-tank.

"It's the next step in closer cooperation... but not a resolution of many of the outstanding questions," she told AFP.

Starmer has ruled out rejoining the customs union and single market, but has suggested the UK is ready for dynamic alignment with the EU on food and agricultural products.

Europe Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, the UK's chief negotiator, said Sunday the government would be willing to align with EU rules in some areas.

"Red tape, all the certifications that are required, we absolutely want to reduce that," he told the BBC in an interview Sunday, describing how food was rotting as lorries waited hours to cross borders.

EU diplomats in Brussels have been working to get Britain to keep its waters open for European fishermen in return for easing the checks on some food imports from the UK.

"The British remain difficult, but discussions are continuing," the European diplomat said.

Starmer has also rejected a return to freedom of movement, but is open to a limited youth mobility scheme that would allow some British and European 18- to 30-year-olds to study and work in the UK and vice versa.

Starmer is approaching it cautiously amid rising support for Nigel Farage's anti-immigration and Euro-sceptic party Reform UK.

Thomas-Symonds said any scheme would be "smart and controlled".

