State funeral to be held for ex-Canadian PM Brian Mulroney

A state funeral will be held later this month in Montreal for Canada's last Cold War leader, Brian Mulroney, who passed away last week in Florida at age 84.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the March 23 ceremony, which will be preceded by a lying-in-state in the capital Ottawa, and a lying-in-repose in Montreal.

"Brian Mulroney never stopped working for Canada. He was a champion of the values that unite us as Canadians and will forever be remembered as a force for the common good," Trudeau said in a statement. "His funeral will provide an opportunity to honour his incredible legacy -- one that will continue to shape our country for generations to come."

As Canada's 18th prime minister, Mulroney made his political mark in the 1980s securing a ground-breaking free trade agreement with the United States that later expanded to include Mexico.

He also opposed apartheid in South Africa, helped secure a landmark treaty on acid rain with Washington and a global deal to phase out ozone-depleting substances.

A lawyer by training, with twinkling blue eyes and a baritone voice, he led his Progressive Conservatives in 1984 to win the largest majority government in history, bringing an end to almost two decades of Liberal rule in Ottawa.

He would go on to bring in a consumption tax still reviled by Canadians to this day. His efforts to drive constitutional reform, in large part to bring wayward Quebec into the fold, however, ended in failure.

Less than three months after his exit in 1993, the Tories suffered a humiliating election defeat that saw the party's number of seats in the House of Commons reduced from 151 to two.

Mulroney briefly came out of retirement in 2017 at Trudeau's behest to advise on a new continental trade deal.

He worked behind the scenes for months to convince his occasional golfing buddy Donald Trump not to walk away from the talks to revamp NAFTA.

A new agreement, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, came into effect in July 2020.

