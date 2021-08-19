U.S. states banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes*

In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19.
In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil rights arm to fight policies in Florida, Texas, Iowa and other Republican-led states that have barred public schools from requiring masks in the classroom.
Biden directed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to “assess all available tools” that can be used against states that fail to protect students amid surging coronavirus cases.
“Some state governments have adopted policies and laws that interfere with the ability of schools and districts to keep our children safe during in-person learning,” Biden said in an executive order, adding that some states “have gone so far as to try to block school officials” from adopting safety measures.
It amounts to the sharpest threat yet against states that so far have ignored admonishments from the White House during the surging pandemic. The move also injects the federal government into mounting culture wars that have turned schools into battlegrounds in a debate over masks.
In an announcement on its website, the Education Department said policies that ban mask mandates could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school. The agency can launch its own investigations into potential violations, and it also responds to civil rights complaints from parents and the public.
“The department has the authority to investigate any state educational agency whose policies or actions may infringe on the rights of every student to access public education equally," Cardona said in a statement. He added that states banning mask mandates are “needlessly placing students, families and educators at risk.”
The agency’s Office for Civil Rights can issue a range of sanctions up to a total loss of federal education funding in cases of civil rights violations.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pressed ahead with a ban on school mask requirements, and the state’s education officials are now weighing whether to withhold salaries of some superintendents that have defied the order. Texas and at least six other states have instituted similar prohibitions.
The state policies run counter to guidance from the from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends universal mask wearing for students and teachers in the classroom. In its guidance, the CDC cited the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
Biden indicated last week that he believes he does not personally have the authority to overturn the policies, but he pleaded with Republican governors to reconsider their prohibitions. If they won’t help, he urged them to “at least get out of the way.”
While most states allow school districts to determine their own mask policies, some have fallen on either side of the debate. Some including California, Louisiana and Virginia have moved to require masks in schools for most students this fall. In other states that have barred mandates, leaders say it should be up to families to decide.
Protesters who oppose mask mandates have taken to state and local school board meetings in recent weeks, in some cases derailing the meetings.
In letters to Florida and Texas last week, Cardona said their prohibitions may violate the American Rescue Plan, which provided $123 billion to the nation’s schools to help them return to the classroom. The policies prevent schools from developing safe reopening plans, a requirement of the legislation, he said.
Similar letters are also being sent to Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, Cardona said on Wednesday.
"Let me be clear," he wrote, "this department will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect the health and safety of students and educators and to maximize in-person learning as the new school year begin."
Joe Blow
No way this gets past SCOTUS; it's not a civil rights issue.
Busby
Good. Someone has to protect these Red State citizens from their incompetent Governors who would prefer to see them in the ICU rather than wear a mask....
Matej
how about to leave at least this freedom to own people to decide whether they want to wear face mask or not?
???
Numan
The school districts could make masks part of the official dress code. Problem solved!
If those district are punished for it by Republican backwards governors then they should sue them in court.
Texas is a sh(# show, right now!
Randy Johnson
*U.S. states banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes*
As the intentionally misleading headline states, could. As in maybe. Possibly.
Classic left media propaganda tactics.
This is horribly fascist.
JaneM2
It is sad to see how everything is being politicized seemingly to the point of no return. The divide is only getting deeper and the gap wider.
Numan
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who opposes vaccine and mask mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
https://www.yahoo.com/news/texas-gov-greg-abbott-who-opposes-vaccine-and-mask-mandates-tests-positive-for-covid-19-211349823.html
Another idiot following in trump's footsteps!
Numan
Florida is a trainwreck, too! School has only been in session for a week!
Over 5,000 students quarantine or isolate because of Covid in Florida school district
https://www.yahoo.com/news/over-5-000-students-quarantine-001800007.html
JaneM2
As a non-American observer who is neither involved in politics nor sides with any political parties it fascinates me how people say that Trump divided the American nation but are OK with the current administration politicizing the health crisis further… But you never know, it could be just the media doing what they are best at - publishing inflammatory content for the sake of their own business agenda???
Randy Johnson
It is sad to see how everything is being politicized seemingly to the point of no return. The divide is only getting deeper and the gap wider.
So true. I agree. And the leftist's can stop at any time and act like rational, mature and reasonable humans.
Stewie
GOP = Darwinism doing what it's best at.
Randy Johnson
Another idiot following in trump's footsteps!
So are leftists who also get the vaccine and test positive for covid idiots too or are you ok with your blatant discrimination and double standard?
The Avenger
Anti-vaxxers that don't want to wear masks, or won't let their kids wear masks.........
There's always homeschool.
Let's face it. You want to brainwash your kids anyway.
Now's your golden opportunity.
bass4funk
Seems like his condition is already improving, great news