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FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at signs displayed on empty fuel dispensers at a Shell petrol station that ran out of fuel, in Sydney, Australia, March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo Image: Reuters/Hollie Adams
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Stick to Easter travel, Australians told, though hundreds of petrol stations dry

14 Comments
SYDNEY

Australians were urged to maintain their travel plans for Easter weekend although ‌hundreds of petrol stations, mostly in rural areas, were without power on Saturday, as the Iran war continued ‌to strain the nation's fuel supply.

"Easter ⁠is a very special time ⁠of faith ⁠and family," Energy Minister Chris Bowen said ‌in televised remarks. "We encourage people to feel free ⁠to stick to ⁠your plans, go and see your family, go take a break - but get no more fuel than you need."

Australia, which imports ⁠about 90% of its fuel, has ⁠experienced localized shortages during the ‌escalating Middle East conflict, starting its sixth week on Saturday. As a result, some have cancelled travel plans for the long holiday ‌weekend, typically one of Australia's busiest travel times.

The nation has 39 days' worth of petrol, 29 days of diesel and 30 days of jet fuel, Bowen said.

"The total number of service stations without diesel in Australia, which ​is where the main pressure has been, is 312 out of the around ‌8,000 service stations," Bowen said, adding that most of the impacted stations were in country areas, as it took ‌longer to replenish those fuel stocks.

Prime Minister ⁠Anthony Albanese, in ⁠a rare address to ​the nation, this week warned the ⁠economic shocks of ‌the war in the Middle East ​would be felt for months and encouraged citizens to take public transport.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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14 Comments
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stay at home.go to closest park or just take it easy.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Most Aussies live less than 2 hours from the coast.....free beaches

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Australia gets the majority of it's refined fuel from Asia.

My grandfather was importing refined petrol from Japan in the 1960s

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The reality of the global power Iran has, now that it's been forced to use it, is really hard to deny now.

For over a century, it's been dismissed as, at best, a regional power, but now that its taken everything that the world's biggest, baddest, largest, and least restrained military can throw at it for a month, and kept hitting back, doing the 'impossible' again, and again, and again SINGLEHANDEDLY it's ridiculous to dismiss that any reasonable UNSC has to have the Islamic Republic of Iran on it.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

I think Energy Minister Chris Bowen wouldn't be encouragin this if his car got stuck out in the outback or in the middle of nowhere with no petrol.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Australian citizens are paying the price for a war that their leaders refuse to condemn.

They have told their citizens to cut fuel consumption and prepare for months of hardship as a result of the US-Israeli war with Iran. But Albanese and his pals can't bring themselves to name who's responsible.

Indeed, in his televised address, he completely failed to even name the aggressors in this disgusting invasion. Ditto for his fellow traveller Starmer (their televised addresses were seemingly coordinated on Wednesday).

Instead, it has been anonymized and explained away as another "escalating Middle East conflict" after some initial and ongoing victim blaming.

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

he completely failed to even name the aggressors in this disgusting invasion

Sounds familiar. I can't put my finger on where this has happened before. Also no invasion is blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

You reap what you sow when you make alliances with USA, even when you know they're evil.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Invading airspace is aggression. There are threats to seize land and annex resources.

Blocking Hormuz is consistent with Article 51 self-defense; think of it as a nautical snapback mechanism in response to the above mentioned disgusting aggression/invasion.

Canberra should be honest with themselves and say these provable facts.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

You can't invade airspace until the sun explodes, nor can you extract resources from it so doesn't meet the smell test. And blocking an international waterway is not consistent with Article 51, particularly for non-combatant countries.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Which non-combatant countries exactly?

All the GCC countries host foreign aggressors, thus are parties to the conflict. Lebanon is being invaded too, probably will be annexed up until the Litani River.

Canberra forgot to mention that too.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

I hope the whole world understands that this is all because of Trump's war of choice. It was a war that was waged with no real logical reasoning. Also, if we were to follow the Nuremburg trials, Trump and Netanyahu would be tried as war criminals for the genocide and destruction that they are causing. What Trump doesn't understand in his tiny brain is that if other countries like Australia, and even smaller ones suffer economically, it will have a ripple effect to other countries around the world.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

I had to read the story to understand the headline. I understand "sticking to a plan" but wasn't sure "stick to travel" meant going or not going.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, back in the 70.s we had lots of fuel rationing due to industrial action by various unions.

Number plates with odd , then even, numbers, determined who could fill up.

Hasnt come to this but we will deal with it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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