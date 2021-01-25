Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Stolen but not silent: Indigenous Australians protest national celebrations

0 Comments
By Jill Gralow and Cordelia Hsu
SYDNEY

As Australia prepares for its national day of festivities on Monday, Indigenous woman Rita Wright will be protesting the celebrations at a march in Sydney.

Australia Day marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements.

For Wright, holding national celebrations on the highly sensitive date reinforces a legacy of mistreatment of Indigenous people. She said the date of the national holiday should be changed.

"I always thought Captain Cook owned this land and not the Aboriginal people," said Wright, referring to the British explorer who mapped Australia's eastern coastline in 1770, paving the way for the establishment of the colony. "But as I got older and stronger I was so proud that I'm Aboriginal."

Snatched off the street at the age of two and re-homed at a church mission, Wright, of the Muruwari people from Australia's east, is part of the Stolen Generation, a dark era in the continent's history.

She said she was forced to sleep in a chicken coop at the mission as a child.

The push to change the date of Jan 26 celebrations has never been stronger, with protests growing in size every year.

"This is the day that started all of our people being murdered, our children being stolen, our land being stolen and for people to celebrate it, it's pretty disgusting," said artist and Darug woman, Leanne Watson.

The life expectancy of Indigenous Australians is eight years shorter than for non-Indigenous people and they are over-represented in prison, government statistics showed.

The Jan 26 debate remains highly emotive in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told journalists last week that the day represents how far the country has come since the fleet arrived.

"It wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either," he said.

Morrison also criticized a decision by cricket authorities to no longer refer to Jan 26 as "Australia Day".

The Australian leader last month amended the national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free" amid calls to recognize its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo