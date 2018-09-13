Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Stormy Daniels promises to tell all in memoir due out Oct 2

12 Comments
By Gabriella Borter
NEW YORK

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had a sexual encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump a decade ago, said on Wednesday that she has written a no holds barred memoir about her running legal battles with Trump and her life as a stripper.

Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said on ABC's "The View" that her book, "Full Disclosure," would be released by St. Martin's Press, a subsidiary of MacMillan Publishers, on Oct. 2.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Daniels said she wrote about her work as well as suing Trump. Her lawsuit seeks to void a non-disclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about what she has called an "intimate" relationship with Trump.

She claimed in the lawsuit, filed in March in Los Angeles, that the non-disclosure agreement was invalid and she was free to publicly discuss her relationship with Trump because he never signed it.

Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by paying Daniels$130,000 not to disclose information that would be harmful to Trump.

"You didn't really think I'd hold anything back?" Daniels said on TV on Wednesday.

St. Martin's Press said in a statement that Daniels' book would describe "the events that led to the nondisclosure agreement and behind the scenes attempts to intimidate her."

In April, Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in a Manhattan court claiming that he had falsely attacked her truthfulness.

Earlier this year, Daniels said that in 2011 she was assailed by a man in a Las Vegas Parking Lot who threatened her if she discussed her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. In a tweet Trump described her claim as a "total con job."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

As yes, another "memoirs released" ghostwritten book.

I bet she only wrote one word, and that's her signed name on the million dollar contract.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 In a tweet Trump described her claim as a "total con job."

Nice projection there Donny.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

As yes, another "memoirs released" ghostwritten book.

I bet she only wrote one word, and that's her signed name on the million dollar contract.

Any evidence at all to support either of these assertions?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And nothing else works so here comes Stormy again! With a book!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

people can’t see the current cycle? Racist-crazy-sexist-Russia. Just repeats over and over. All 4 ideas also have their books already.

Problem for liberals is that only 29 percent believe Trump did something illegal about Russia. Only 31 percent believe the same about “porn star payments”. Gallup poll.

So other than your hardcore #resist wing nobody cares.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

And nothing else works so here comes Stormy again! With a book!

Any evidence for this, or is it just another whining conservative conspiracy theory?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Problem for liberals is that only 29 percent believe Trump did something illegal about Russia. Only 31 percent believe the same about “porn star payments”. Gallup poll.

As always most Trumpists have little understanding of math and stats and reading polls..

It's coming....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

One thing's for sure, everybody associated with Trump walks away with a multi-million dollar payoff via a book deal.

Courtesy of the millions of liberal chumps willing to pay 30 dollars for ghostwritten drivel.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Well the article is about Stormy writing a book. So I doubt it’s “conspiracy theory” because it happened. There is now the Omarosa book, the Stormy book, the Woodward book and the Wolfe book that cover the cycle of the 4 attacks.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So in liberal world 29% and 31% are significant now? Then Trump’s approval rating is amazing!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Problem for liberals is that only 29 percent believe Trump did something illegal about Russia. Only 31 percent believe the same about “porn star payments”. Gallup poll.

Polls can't be trusted. Gallup is a corrupt conservative outlet.

Well the article is about Stormy writing a book. So I doubt it’s “conspiracy theory” because it happened. 

You missed it completely, The conspiracy part is that nothing else is working, so here comes Stormy. You implied it was planned without any supporting evidence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Courtesy of the millions of liberal chumps willing to pay 30 dollars for ghostwritten drivel.

Sweet cites to back up your assertions. Barely literate conservatives don't require evidence, but intelligent people do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

