Stranger returns lost wallet and adds extra cash in South Dakota

1 Comment
BRANDON, S.D.

A South Dakota man has his lost wallet back with some extra cash thanks to a stranger.

Hunter Shamatt thought he'd never seen the wallet again when he lost it on a flight to Las Vegas for his sister's wedding. Inside was $60 cash and a check for about $400.

Shamatt tells KSFY-TV he received a package a few days later along with the wallet and a letter. The stranger wrote he found the wallet wedged between a seat and a wall on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska, to Denver. He added $40 so Shamatt would have "an even $100" to celebrate the wallet's return. The stranger only signed the letter with initials.

Shamatt's was able to thank the man after tracking down his return address in Omaha.

Information from: KSFY-TV, http://www.ksfy.com

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Very cool.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

