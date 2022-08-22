Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Strikes
General view of the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.'s biggest container port are launching an eight-day strike this Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
world

Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos

0 Comments
LONDON

The first day of a planned strike at Britain's biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country.

Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of London, walked off the jobs over pay, raising fears of severe supply chain problems. The port handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships – almost half of the country’s incoming shipping freight.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, the labor union that called for the strike, alleged the company that operates the “enormously profitable” dock and its parent company, C.K Hutchison Holding Ltd, prioritized shareholder profits over worker welfare.

“They can give Felixstowe workers a decent pay raise. It’s clear both companies have prioritized delivering multimillion-pound profits and dividends rather than paying their workers a decent wage,” she said.

The Port of Felixstowe said in a statement that it regretted the impact the strikes would have on UK supply chains. It said workers were offered a pay raise “worth over 8% on average in the current year.”

Britons are facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades as wages fail to keep pace with inflation and grocery costs and utility bills increase. The latest statistics put the inflation rate at 10.1%, a 40-year high.

The conditions have sparked summer strikes by train and subway workers following the breakdown of wage talks in June. Only one in five UK trains ran Saturday during the third railway strike in as many days.

On Friday, most of London’s underground subway lines did not run due to a separate strike. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and garbage collectors have all announced walkouts for later this month.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog