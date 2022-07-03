Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French airport workers on strike to demand salary hike at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport
FILE PHOTO: Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport employees gather outside the Terminal 2E as they take part in a protest against low wages as inflation hits France, at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier Photo: Reuters/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
world

Striking Paris airport workers call new walkout on July 8-10

0 Comments
PARIS

Striking Paris airport workers said on Saturday they would stage another walkout at the French capital's main international hub from July 8-10 to press their pay demands, signaling further disruption for early summer travelers.

Ground staff at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport have staged a series of strikes to demand a wage hike to cushion the pain of inflation, emboldened by booming demand for air travel and staff shortages caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current walkout, which began on Thursday, is due to continue until Sunday, though France's civil aviation authority said less disruption was expected.

Airport operator ADP had offered staff a 4% pay rise if they agreed to end the strike on Friday, but workers rejected the offer, a union representative told Reuters.

"A majority of workers think the offer is not good enough," said Daniel Bertone, who represents the CGT union. "They don't trust management and they don't accept the 'it's this or nothing' blackmail."

"We notified the management of a new strike plan from the 8th until the 10th of July," Bertone added.

Staff of Paris airports' subcontractors plan other strikes from July 13-17.

On Saturday, one in five flights were canceled between 5 a.m. and 12 noon.

Air France said it maintained all of its long distance flights and 90% of its mid-distance services.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo