Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Unlike its 'Ring of Fire' neighbours, Australia is not regularly hit by major quakes Photo: USGS/AFP/File
world

Strong 6.6 quake hits off northwest Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northwest Australia Sunday, shaking buildings over a wide area but causing no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The shallow quake hit early Sunday afternoon 10 kilometers under the Indian Ocean 203 kilometers west of the West Australian beach resort of Broome, the U.S. Geological Survey said. No tsunami alert was issued.

Sergeant Neil Gordon of the Broome police department said the quake rattled the city for more than a minute.

"The building here was shaking for about a minute and a half ... a steady shaking for that period of time," he told AFP by telephone.

He added that there had been "no reports of any injuries or any damage throughout the district," following the tremor.

The national broadcaster ABC said there were some reports of minor damage from the quake, and no injuries.

Australian media said the tremor was felt across a long stretch of the northwestern coast of Australia, from the West Australian capital of Perth and the mining centers of Karatha and Port Hedland to the south and as far as Darwin to the north.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo