Struggling Sydney warned to brace for higher COVID numbers

Australia's hope of returning to "COVID zero" suffered a fresh blow Friday, as Sydney reported another record number of new infections and authorities warned residents to brace for worse to come.
For a second straight day, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Australia's most populous state hit a new peak with 291 cases detected.
"At least 50 of those were infectious in the community," Berejiklian said, foreshadowing more cases to come, despite a lockdown that is now in its sixth week.
"I'm expecting higher case numbers in the next few days, and I just want everybody to be prepared for that," she said.
Roughly 60 percent of Australia's 25 million residents are currently in lockdown, as the country tries to curb the spread of a virulent Delta variant outbreak.
Melbourne became the latest major city to shutter late Thursday, after Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews issued stay-at-home orders for the sixth time in this pandemic.
"To be really frank, we don't have enough people that have been vaccinated and, therefore, this is the only option available to us," he said.
Brisbane, the capital city of Queensland, is also in lockdown.
Barely 20 percent of Australians have been fully vaccinated, due to an acute lack of supply and pockets of vaccine hesitancy.
With cases rising and lockdowns seemingly able to slow, but not stop the spread, there are growing questions about whether Australia can return to the "COVID zero" status it enjoyed for much of the last 18 months.
"Given where numbers are, given the experience of Delta overseas, we now have to live with Delta one way or another, and that is pretty obvious," said Berejiklian.
She said returning to zero cases would be "a challenge" but "that has to be our aspiration, we have to try to get down as low as we can."
Meanwhile, there are signs that Australians are tiring of on-again-off-again restrictions that have marked pandemic life, although compliance with lockdown rules is still widespread.
"I'm not saying we're doing super well but we're keeping our heads above water," Melbourne market trader Linda told AFP Friday. "I'm starting to feel like today it's starting to hit me harder than any other lockdown. Hang on, I haven't seen my family for such a long time."© 2021 AFP
Steve
Enjoy being locked down until mid-2022 lol.
theResident
Shocking mismanagement of vaccine and rollout and complacency up to that point. Just 'closing' the borders was never going to contain this- but I don't think the LOL is needed at @Steve
Sven Asai
No, it’s sheer impossible to live with the virus during a longer time span. It’s better to lockdown harsh and early and to strictly follow that zero cases goal. It might not be absolutely reached in every place or forever, but it’s right to go for it as a target value.
runner3
Better start ramping up your vaccination rollout.
kurisupisu
Better get used to poverty Australians as that is what is going to result from this debacle!
BurakuminDes
Thanks for the tip, Sherlock.
Steve
But as long as house prices keep rising, the Boomers will vote the gov't back in.
Sam Watters
I don't think so. If you lockdown you destroy the economy, mental health, et.......and the virus comes back. We have to learn to live with this virus. Life is risk.
theResident
@Sven Asai - They DID lockdown hard and early. It didn't work. How long do you think a country and its people can suffer a 'hard' lockdown?
theResident
Decades. Right. And the economy will look like what? Living standards will be what? Infrastructure will look like what? I do hope you are being saracastic @Reckless
funkymofo
Great job with the lockdowns to date, the vaccine rollout is a different story though- aussies are calling it ‘the vaccine strollout’.
Sven Asai
Difficult to discuss, as we probably have a different understanding about what a strict lockdown really should look like or what a life with a virus is. If you mean it’s fine to jump from one infection graph valley to the next, suffer from LongCovid , other diseases caused by corona attacked organs and die much earlier on average at a strongly reduced life expectancy, than yours is surely also a valid example of living with the virus. I have slightly other and I think better intentions and more pre-pandemic like goals to handle that all, sorry.
GBR48
I saw a BBC report this morning that said Australia had implemented a stricter ban on people leaving, even if they are Australians who normally live abroad. Stricter than Hong Kong, whose possible exit restrictions were recently condemned in the media, even though they were stated to be implemented to cover entry only.
Australia is an attractive place to live and work, but things are getting a bit creepy there.
Bobo
warning to fellow aussies that from Aug 11 Australian citizens who normally reside oveseas that return home are no longer automatically exempt from being able to leave Australia . Check the link if you think I’m full of it.
https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/leaving-australia
good luck
Chris Ghaar
Exactly. Australians have low vaccination rate, so their government is trying to intimidate them, and force vaccines through lockdowns.
The number of death cases was something like eight.
El Rata
Enjoy being poor and under house arrest, Aussies forever!
CDA
But as long as house prices keep rising, the Boomers will vote the gov't back in.
Spot on @steve.
This is exactly what they want. As long as the baby boomers vote these mongrels in. Paint the perception of fear and hate, Morrison and is marketing team will get re-elected for another 3 years.
Sal Affist
@ Chris Ghaar, I missed the number of deaths in the article (which usually is a hint that there aren't any to write about.)
Peter14
Story about Sydney, pictures attached from Melbourne. Whats with that?
Until enough are fully vaccinated and boosters available as needed Australia will continue to have a zero covid goal.
I have been fully vaccinated and now under Melbourne's sixth lockdown. Am I tired of lockdowns? Sure, who wouldn't be. Do I think it is still needed? Sadly yes, until we reach the fully vaccinated number of 85-90 percent.
When will the 85-90% point happen? I dont know but as long as people like my brother refuse to get vaccinated it will not be soon. His reason for not getting the vaccine is he does not trust the government. He was fully vaccinated as a child as I was. But for some reason his distrust in the government clouds his judgement on a medical issue. He will not budge and as long as others are the same, we will not reach 85-90% and as such will not be able to fully open while that is the case.
Who will blink first, the anti-vaxers or governments manadating for all adults to vaccinate? Time will tell.
Chris Ghaar
Sorry, I made a mistake.
The number of covid cases was EIGHT when they decided to order a hard lockdown.
itsonlyrocknroll
The Australian people need a vaccinate angel, UK must step up.
That's cricket isn't it?
falseflagsteve
Lockdowns are idiotic and useless. People are stuck indoors and banned from socialising and living life. We didn’t have in Japan and that’s a good thing.
wtfjapan
We didn’t have in Japan and that’s a good thing.
actually they did in 2020, and infections were reduced dramatically, now the opposite is true, and Tokyo healthcare is on the verge of collapse, enjoy gasping for breath at home since there wont be enough staff equipment or beds to keep you alive.
Bradley
I only wish Sydney had gone into lockdown sooner. They left it a bit late and now they'll probably be isolated from the rest of the country until the end of the year, if they are lucky. While the so called vaccine stroll out is now becoming more of a race than a leisurely stroll people still need to do better. They need to behave better, follow the rules and get vaccinated.
Seriously, I don't comprehend such latency amongst people of my generation. I have relatives that keep saying they want a vaccine but they want the Pfizer one. One cousin even gave a racist comment about why he was waiting for the Pfizer vaccine which I wont repeat but it was the kind of BS that gets passed around on Facebook between like minded conspiracy theorists. I can't help but wonder what their excuse will be if they are ever allowed to get the vaccine they currently think is better.
Attilathehungry
In the entire country, in total, less than 30 people under 60 years of age have died from Covid. Less than 30. In more than a year. Yesterday, a grand total of ONE person died of Covid in the entire country.
Now tell me why locking down the entire country is necessary again. Why the military is on the streets.
dan
Death rate of 8 and the army is out in force .. talk about overdoing it or what !! Madness
mmwkdw
There are many reasons for people wishing not to take the inoculation
Misinformation - what is "mis-information" - who, is telling the truth ? Are they being paid by Big Pharma ? Did the Politicians buy into their shares, did they receive harmless placebos.. (You get my drift ? It plays into the Conspiracy theories very well...)
Fear - some don't like having things injected into their Bodies. Totally understandable, and if we had more like them we probably wouldn't have drug addicts.
Personal believe - such as True Veganism - vaccinations are tested on Animals, which goes against your belief, so Kudos to you anyway for continuing with that stance, just hope others understand you.
Medical reasons - some people actually must not take the vaccination as their current medical situation would prohibit it.Cost - some people literally can't afford the time away to take it, and suffer any consequential side effects of doing so.
The last 3 points are serious ones to consider, as they are akin to forced abortions/sterilization of past days due to the thinking back then...
kurisupisu
Think it is about infection?
Isn’t about infection.
It’s about control, how much control will the population take?
Covid fear is a psychological operation-that much is obvious right now.
falseflagsteve
wtfjapan
No, we never had lockdowns in Japan just SOE. More people stayed in for first one, I didn’t.
cracaphat
You can't trust a person,especially someone on the Internet bleating lockdown,lockdown.They really mean it for others,not themselves.Because for my fam and friends in Australia is harder than token words.