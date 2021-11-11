Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods

People who trust Fox News Channel and other media outlets that appeal to conservatives are more likely to believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and vaccines than those who primarily go elsewhere for news, a study has found.
While the Kaiser Family Foundation study released this week found the clear ties between news outlets that people trusted and the amount of misinformation they believe, it took no stand on whether those attitudes specifically came from what they saw there.
“It may be because the people who are self-selecting these organizations believe (the misinformation) going in,” said Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and survey research at Kaiser.
Kaiser polled people on whether or not they believed seven widely-circulated untruths about the virus, among them that the government is exaggerating the number of deaths attributable to the coronavirus, hiding reports of deaths caused by vaccines or that the vaccines can cause infertility, contain a microchip or can change DNA.
For people who most trusted network or local television news, NPR, CNN or MSNBC, between 11% and 16% said they believed four or more of those untrue statements, or weren't sure about what was true.
For Fox News viewers, 36% either believed in or were unsure about four or more false statements, Kaiser said. It was 46% for Newsmax viewers and 37% for those who said they trusted One America Network News.
The most widely-believed falsehood is about the government exaggerating COVID deaths. Kaiser said 60% of Americans either believe that or said they didn't know whether or not it was true.
A sharp partisan divide on trust in news outlets has been evident for years, and Kaiser said this extends to COVID-19 news. Kaiser found, for example, that 65% of Democrats say they believe what they hear about COVID-19 on CNN, while only 17% of Republicans do. Roughly half of Republicans believe what they hear about the coronavirus on Fox, while only 18% of Democrats do.
The extent to which COVID-19 has become a political battleground is evident nearly every day. Most recently, some Republicans complained about “government propaganda” after the “Sesame Street” Muppet character Big Bird tweeted about getting vaccinated.
A Fox News spokeswoman would not comment directly on Kaiser's findings on Tuesday, but pointed to several network personalities who have spoken out in favor of getting vaccinated. Most recently it was Neil Cavuto, a multiple sclerosis sufferer who came down with the disease but had a mild case because he was vaccinated. He pleaded with viewers to get the shot: “Life is too short to be an ass,” he said.
Yet vaccine and mandate skepticism has been a steady drumbeat on several Fox shows.
Newsmax issued a statement that the network “strongly supports the COVID vaccine, has encouraged its viewers to get the vaccine and has on air only medical experts that support the vaccine.”
The company last week took its White House correspondent, Emerald Robinson, off the air for an investigation after she tweeted: “Dear Christians: The vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase so that you can be tracked.” She remained grounded on Tuesday.
Hamel said Kaiser's findings on attitudes of people who have not been vaccinated illustrate a real challenge faced by public health authorities. Their distrust of COVID-19 news ran wide and deep: the highest percentage of unvaccinated people who said they trusted what an outlet said on the topic was the 30% who cited Fox.
“The one thing I did not realize going in was how little trust there was across news sources among unvaccinated people,” she said.
Among social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter, the trust numbers were particularly small. But Hamel said that doesn't mean social media hasn't had a big impact in spreading stories that sow doubt about the vaccines.
Kaiser's study was conducted between Oct. 14-24 in a random telephone sample of 1,519 American adults.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
plasticmonkey
Fox viewers are less likely to believe this story.
GdTokyo
Perhaps because Faux “news” feeds them a steady stream of things that are objectively not true.
Faux also feeds their collective victim hood and latent white nationalism.
The “not a journalist” Tucker Carlson and a host of others on the “commentary” side portray as face things that are not true, give credibility to those who ar not credible and introduce into the body politic conspiracy and paranoia under the guise of “just asking questions”.
It is, in short, a pseudo-news business model that appeals by design to white nationalist morons.
Thanks Rupert.
NOMINATION
For someone that claims not to watch Fox News, you sure seem to act like you know an awful lot about it. In fact, you can probably name the full day's lineup.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Right, because nowhere in the media is Tucker talked about. I'm willing to be that if GDTokyo lives in Japan he doesn't watch Fox news, unless he lives/works on a base.
Funny how mentioning Tucker the Trust Fund baby draws them all out of the woodwork.
CS
Can you prove this ridiculous statement?
goldnugget
Fox and CNN are both pretty bad.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lmao where is it wrong?
Bungle
These figures reflect a general distrust of government.
The thing is, in the age of the Internet we can get information from a variety of sources so we can make comparisons. For instance, why are COVID cases in Japan in low triple figures yet over in the Uk and US they are in the stratosphere?
In any case, an individual who gets their news from one source is just plain daft. It pays to read around.
ulysses
The pandemic of the single digit IQs is the greatest threat to America today. Fox , which has much more stricter vaccine mandates than the government ones, does nothing to stop the spread of disinformation.
It’s costing them sponsors and thry deserve it!!!
P. Smith
This isn’t really news. Given the education gulf between liberals and conservatives, it’s no surprise co see Stu we believe whatever Fox “News” tells them.
We actually witness evidence of this here every single day.
ulysses
Dominion might end up owning fox, newsmax… .There is hope for the single digit IQs after all. ROFL!!!!