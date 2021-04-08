Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Sudan group: Death toll in Darfur tribal violence now at 87

0 Comments
CAIRO

The death toll from tribal violence that erupted over the weekend in Sudan's Darfur region climbed to 87 on Wednesday as a local medical group also reported attacks on healthcare workers in the area.

The deadly violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines.

The latest bout of fighting grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the non-Arab Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

Fighting ensued between the Arab Rizeigat and the Masalit tribes, with both mobilizing armed men. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in West Darfur and deployed more troops in efforts to contain the violence.

The Sudanese doctors’ committee in West Darfur, said it counted at least 37 more fatalities Wednesday, bringing the death toll since Saturday to 87. At least 191 people were wounded.

The group said armed men opened fire Wednesday on vehicles carrying healthcare workers heading to U.N. warehouses in Genena. No causalities were reported from that shooting, it said.

Several health facilities were also attacked, and medical workers still faced difficulties in transporting the wounded to hospitals, the group added.

The clashes forced the U.N. to suspend all humanitarian activities in Genena, which serves as a hub for aid delivery to the conflict-wrecked region.

Violence in Darfur often falls along religious and ethnic lines, with tribes claiming Arab heritage, like the Rizeigat, fighting with those of African descent, such as the Masalit.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo