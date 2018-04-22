Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An Afghan man walks outside a voter registration center, which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul)
world

Suicide bomber strikes in Afghan capital; 31 killed

0 Comments
By RAHIM FAIEZ
KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber struck a voter registration center in the Afghan capital on Sunday, killing at least 31 people, officials said.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said another 54 people were wounded in Sunday's attack, updating an earlier toll. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards.

The large explosion echoed across the city, shattering windows miles away from the attack site and damaging several nearby vehicles. Police blocked all roads to the blast site, with only ambulances allowed in. Local TV stations broadcast live footage of hundreds of distraught people gathered at nearby hospitals seeking word about loved ones.

The Taliban, who usually claim their attacks, denied involvement. That means the bombing was likely carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate, which has been behind past bombings in Kabul that targeted civilians. Both groups are opposed to democratic elections.

Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections in October.

Last week, three police officers responsible for guarding voter registration centers in two Afghan provinces were killed by militants, according to authorities.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, at least five people were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the northern Baghlan province. Zabihullah Shuja, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said four other people were wounded in Sunday's blast in Puli Khomri, the capital of the province.

The Taliban routinely target security forces and government officials with roadside bombs, which often end up killing civilians.

In the northern Balkh province, a district police chief died of his wounds after being shot Saturday during a gunbattle with insurgents, according to Sher Jan Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief. He said around a dozen insurgents were also killed in the battle, which is still underway.

Durrani identified the slain commander as Halim Khanjar, police chief for the Char Bolak district.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Level Up: The Top 5 Mobile Games in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Food & Drink

Goya: Okinawa’s Superfood That Helps Lower Blood Sugar And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Spring

Tenjin River

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo