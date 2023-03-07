Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 9 policemen

0 Comments
QUETTA, Pakistan

A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle rammed into a police truck in Pakistan's restive southwest, killing at least nine policemen and wounding seven, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which took place on a bridge in the district of Sibi in Baluchistan province, but Baluch separatists and local militants have been blamed for previous such attacks.

Mahmood Notenzai, a local police chief, said the officers were on a routine patrol when the attack happened. The casualties have been taken to a nearby hospital, he added. Sibi is located about 150 kilometers (90 miles) east of Quetta, the provincial capital.

Baluchistan has long struggled with a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

Authorities claim to have quelled the insurgency but violence has persisted. The province has also seen attacks by militants from both the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog