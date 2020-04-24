Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump listens to Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary for Science and Technology William Bryan speak during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus Photo: AFP
world

Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, U.S. official claims

By MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON

The new coronavirus is quickly destroyed by sunlight, according to a new study announced by a senior U.S. official on Thursday, offering hope that its spread may ease over the summer.

William Bryan, science and technology advisor to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, told reporters at the White House that government scientists had found ultraviolet rays had a potent impact.

"Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both surfaces and in the air," he said.

"We've seen a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well, where increasing the temperature and humidity or both is generally less favorable to the virus."

He then showed a slide summarizing the results of the experiment that were carried out at National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center.

It showed that the virus's half life -- the time taken for it to reduce to half its amount -- was 18 hours when the temperature was 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (21 to 24 degrees Celsius) with 20 percent humidity on a non-porous surface.

This includes surfaces like door handles and stainless steel.

But the half-life dropped to six hours when humidity rose to 80 percent -- and just two minutes when sunlight was added to the equation.

When the virus was aerosolized -- meaning suspended in the air -- the half-life was one hour when the temperature was 70 to 75 degrees with 20 percent humidity.

In the presence of sunlight, this dropped to just one and a half minutes.

Bryan concluded that summer-like conditions "will create an environment with a transmission can be decreased."

But he cautioned that reduced spread did not mean the pathogen would be eliminated entirely and social distancing guidelines cannot be fully lifted.

"It would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel that the summer is just going to totally kill the virus and then if it's a free-for-all and that people ignore those guides," he said.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Great! I guess that explains why Trump is suggesting people inject bleach into yourself and somehow inject sunlight or high powered lights, too. But I mean, you might to that, or you might not. Who knows? He's not a doctor, but he's got a great... you know... ummm... one of those things people have in their heads. But who knows, maybe he doesn't? Maybe he does and it's great. Maybe not. I think it would be, but maybe it won't.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Encouraging news.

Just don’t inject any disinfectant into your body.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Consider the source, then remain skeptical until more empirical evidence from controlled experiments support the claim.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

lovely jubbly ! go photons !

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

OK - so how about all the Convidiots who are roaming around our cities in violent, armed mobs rub some virus on their faces and walk around in the sun - you'll definitely prove its time to open things back up by doing that.

While they're at it, take some Hyrdoxicholoroquine just to be extra safe.

Someone here has already addressed mainlining disinfectant so I won't mention that...

And if all that fails, Alex Jones has a miracle Corona cure on his website to sell you...

That will get those Trump rallies started back up again....by the way, will Trump supporters be bringing their AR15s to those too?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

