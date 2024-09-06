Super Typhoon Yagi heads for southern China, shutting schools and cancelling flights

A man stands in front of Victoria Harbour, with the Central financial district in the background, as typhoon Yagi approaches in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

By Farah Master

Powerful gales and heavy rain from Super Typhoon Yagi drenched southern China on Friday, with schools shut for a second day and flights cancelled as one of the strongest storms to hit Asia this year headed for landfall along Hainan's tropical coast.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 245 km per hour near its eye, Yagi registers as the world's second-most powerful tropical cyclone in 2024 so far, after the Category 5 Atlantic hurricane Beryl.

More than doubling in strength since devastating northern Philippines earlier this week, Yagi is expected to make landfall along China's coast from Wenchang on the island of Hainan, to Leizhou, in Guangdong province from Friday afternoon.

Winds and rain were accompanied by powerful thunder and lightening across the region overnight and on Friday morning.

Vietnam's Civil Aviation Authority said four airports in the country's north, including Hanoi's Noi Bai International, would be closed on Saturday due to the storm.

Transport links across southern China were mostly shuttered on Friday with many flights cancelled in Hainan, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. The world's longest sea crossing, the main bridge linking Hong Kong with Macau and Zhuhai in Guangdong, was also closed.

In the financial hub of Hong Kong, the stock exchange was shuttered while schools remained closed on Friday.

The typhoon 8 signal, the third highest, would be lowered by 12.40pm, Hong Kong's observatory said, with winds over the city expected to weaken gradually as Yagi moves away, allowing businesses to begin to reopening.

Intense rainbands associated with Yagi will still bring heavy squally showers to the territory, it said, warning residents to stay away from the shoreline.

China's government sent task forces to Guangdong and Hainan to guide flood and typhoon prevention, official news agency Xinhua said.

In Hainan's capital Haikou, streets were deserted as people stayed indoors, photographs on social media showed

Super Typhoon Yagi's projected landfall in Hainan is rare, as most typhoons landing on the duty-free island are classified as weak. From 1949 to 2023, 106 typhoons landed in Hainan but only nine were classified as super typhoons.

Typhoons are becoming stronger, fueled by warmer oceans, amid climate change, scientists say. Last week, Typhoon Shanshan slammed into southwestern Japan, the strongest storm to hit the country in decades.

