77th United Nations General Assembly in New York
New Zealands' Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City on September 23. Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs
world

Support for New Zealand Labour Party hits lowest level since Ardern became PM

2 Comments
By Lucy Craymer
WELLINGTON

Support for New Zealand's ruling Labour Party has dropped to its lowest level since Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership, an opinion poll released late on Sunday showed.

The closely watched Newshub-Reid Research poll showed support for Ardern's party at 32.3%, down 5.9 points since the last poll in May. Support for largest opposition party, National, is at 40.7%.

New Zealand is not due to go to the polls until late in 2023 but those figures would leave Labour and its traditional partners without enough support to form a coalition government.

Ardern told Newshub AM Show earlier Monday that she takes every single poll with a grain of salt and instead focuses on what she is hearing from New Zealanders.

2 Comments
And no Winston to get them over the line this time.



Workers in NZ don't know how good they had it during the pandemic compared to other nations.

In the US and Japan corporations received a firehose of subsidies while workers were waiting for meager stimulus.

While Ardern gave massive subsidies to workers that began even before the lockdown.

The difference could not be clearer.



That’s an interesting poll result.

I remember at JT some were saying that this lockdown proponent was wonderful, and indeed her handling of the pandemic did give her Party a resounding election win, last time

But now below 40% in polls - the mighty have fallen?

What gives? Did New Zealanders prefer things when they were locked down, like what now only China is doing? I don’t think that could be the case.

Did they mess up economic policy like in the US and other places these past few years?



