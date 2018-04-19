Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Demonstrators use a mock oil pipeline to block the entrance to the Canadian Embassy in central London as they protest against the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion Photo: AFP
world

Support rises for controversial Canada pipeline

0 Comments
By Tolga AKMEN
OTTAWA

Support in Canada for a pipeline expansion to move oil to the Pacific coast for shipping to new markets overseas is rising, polling showed Wednesday as protests against it followed the prime minister to Britain.

Across Canada backing for the proposed tripling of the Trans Mountain pipeline's capacity rose to 55 percent, according to the Angus Reid Institute survey, up from 49 percent in February.

British Columbia and neighboring Alberta have been at loggerheads for weeks over the project, which would allow the pipeline to transport 890,000 barrels of oil per day from landlocked Alberta to the western coast.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to break the standoff despite interrupting a trip to Britain, France and Peru on Sunday for an emergency meeting in Ottawa to try to mediate the spat.

In the past month alone nearly 200 protestors concerned about a possible oil spill along Canada's Pacific coast have been arrested in British Columbia.

On Wednesday, Trudeau was greeted by more protests outside Canada's high commission during his visit to London.

His Liberal government approved in 2016 the Can$7.4 billion (U.S.$5.9 billion) expansion project, which he said is "in the national interest."

But British Columbia's new social democratic government recently joined environmental activists' fight against the project, provoking an Alberta boycott of its wines and threats to devastate the British Columbia economy by curbing Alberta oil and gas supplies to the westernmost province.

The feud reached a boiling point last week when Kinder Morgan suspended most work on the pipeline amid the intense political uncertainty, and said it would drop the project if the parties fail to resolve their differences by May 31.

Approximately two in three Canadians say it is wrong for British Columbia to try to block the pipeline, agreeing with Trudeau that the province is acting outside its jurisdiction.

In British Columbia, which vowed to seek an injunction if Alberta throttles its fuel supplies, support for the pipeline has also increased in the past two months from 48 percent to 54 percent.

"More Canadians appear to be losing patience with the B.C. government's delay tactics," the pollster concluded.

The survey of 2,125 Canadians was conducted on April 16-17 and has a three percent margin of error.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Eagle Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

A New Challenge: Changes to Elementary School English in Japan for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Tokyo Classes To Guide You Through The World Of Japanese Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Beyond Takai and Yasui: Japanese Vocab to Watch Out for While Shopping

GaijinPot Blog