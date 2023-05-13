Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Surfer feared killed in shark attack off South Australia coast

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Rescuers were scouring the waters off a remote beach in South Australia on Saturday for traces of a surfer believed to have been killed in a shark attack.

Emergency services were called to the beach near the town of Elliston, about 650 km south of the state capital of Adelaide, following reports of the attack.

"A man is believed to have died following a shark attack at Walkers Rocks Beach," police said in a statement, adding that the 46-year-old was the only person thought to have been attacked.

A team was searching the area by boat, a state emergency services spokesperson said.

Elliston, with a population of about 1,000, is known for its nearby rugged coastline and popular surfing spots.

The attack follows the death in February of a girl mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog