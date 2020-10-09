Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

0 Comments
CANBERRA, Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said.

A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police statement.

Ambulance officers reported the suspected shark attack at Kelp Beds Beach late Friday morning.

A 17-year-old girl was killed by a shark at the same spot in 2017.

A 57-year-old diver was killed by a great white shark off Esperance in January. His body was never found.

Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a close encounter with a great white shark off Ballina on the Australian east coast on Wednesday. A drone video showed the shark come to within inches of Wilkinson’s feet as he paddled his board before suddenly darting away.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

6 Reasons Why I Love Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel