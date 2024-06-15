 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Suspected Islamist rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), attack villages of Masala
FILE PHOTO: The ruins of market stalls smoulder following an attack by suspected Islamist rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), within Masala village in Beni territory of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo June 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo Image: Reuters/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere
world

Surge in rebel attacks sparks deadly protests in eastern Congo

0 Comments
By Yassin Kombi
BUTEMBO, Democratic Republic of Congo

At least seven people have been killed in unrest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, local officials said on Saturday, after people took to the streets to protest against a surge in deadly attacks by suspected Islamist rebels.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group affiliated to the Islamic State, are alleged to have killed more than 40 people in an attack on Mayikengo village this week and over 80 in attacks on other villages in the province the previous week.

The insecurity has fuelled public frustration, leading to the killing of two soldiers and their driver in Lubero territory by a crowd who torched their vehicle overnight on Friday, local official Julio Mabanga told Reuters.

On Saturday, further clashes in the area between security forces and local residents led to the deaths of another three people: a civilian, a soldier, and an agent of the ANR national intelligence service, Mabanga said.

A similar protest broke out in the city of Butembo on Saturday, with hundreds of youths taking to the streets wielding sticks, chanting and singing songs to denounce the widespread insecurity, according to a Reuters reporter.

"I'm here at this roundabout, barricading the road. We sympathise with our killed compatriots," said Daniel Sivanzire Paluku, one of the protesters, who said they needed to block the roads to monitor who was coming and going.

Butembo Mayor Mowa Baeki Telly confirmed one civilian was killed during clashes between security forces and protesters in the city.

The ADF originates in neighboring Uganda, but is now based in mineral-rich eastern Congo. It has pledged allegiance to Islamic State and mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups compete for influence and resources.

It has not been possible to reach the ADF for comment on the attacks.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which follows militant websites, said on Friday Islamic State had published communiques from its so-called Central Africa Province division claiming responsibility for the killing of 51 people in attacks in North Kivu this week. It has also claimed to have beheaded over 60 people in a single attack in the province on June 7.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo