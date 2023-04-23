Suspect arrested in German gym attack that left 4 wounded

A suspect has been arrested over last week's stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg in which four people were seriously wounded, authorities said Sunday.
Prosecutor Jill Mc Culler said the man, a 26-year-old Syrian citizen, was arrested shortly after midnight, German news agency dpa reported. He was to be brought before a judge on Monday to determine whether he can be kept in custody pending possible charges.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Police on Friday had released pictures of a man sought in the attack after obtaining footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday. Authorities offered a reward of 2,000 euros ($2,200) for information leading to his arrest.
Officials have said the attacker appeared to have targeted the most seriously injured victim, a 21-year-old man. The other victims, also men, were two 24-year-olds and a 32-year-old.
Paul
This is a direct result of Angela Merkel's decision to invite all refugees to Germany. Most of these refugees do not accept European way of life and see most people as infidels. They should have gone to another Arabic country not Europe. I could never understand why they were not accepted by a Egypt or Saudi or some other country in Middle East!