 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Liverpool Car Ramming
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, meets with Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, second right, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green, right, and the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram at Merseyside Police Headquarters, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Peter Byrne/Pool photo via AP)
world

UK police get more time to question suspect in Liverpool soccer parade collision

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car hit a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship title is being held in custody an additional day for questioning, police said Wednesday.

Seven people remained hospitalized in stable condition as the number of wounded was increased to nearly 80 people, Merseyside Police said. That number has nearly doubled since the incident on Monday as police learned of additional injuries.

Hundreds of thousands of fans had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th league title when a vehicle was driven down a city center street that was closed to traffic and collided into the crowd, transforming a day of joy into a catastrophe.

Police said the unidentified 53-year-old British man in custody is also suspected of driving while unfit through drugs and driving dangerously. It is alleged he dodged a roadblock by following an ambulance that was rushing to treat someone of a suspected heart attack.

Police were granted an extension to hold the suspect longer than 48 hours and will have to either charge him with a crime by Thursday evening or release him.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Liverpool police headquarters on Wednesday to meet senior officers and the city's mayor.

“The scenes on Monday were just awful, to see how incredible joy at an amazing achievement turned to horror in a moment," he said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog