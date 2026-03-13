Smoke rises from the building after the Michigan State Police reported an active shooting incident at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, U.S., March 12, 2026 in a still image from video. ABC Affiliate WXYZ via REUTERS

By Steve Gorman

A suspect crashed his truck into the hallway of a Detroit-area synagogue where children were at preschool on Thursday and was killed in a confrontation with security personnel, with no one else seriously ‌injured, authorities said.

Michigan State Police reported an "active shooting" incident at about 12:30 p.m. at Temple Israel Synagogue in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield.

It was unclear from early news briefings by law enforcement whether the suspect was armed. CBS News reported the suspect had a ‌rifle, citing two sources, which Reuters could not immediately verify.

"We can't say what killed him ⁠at this point, but security did engage the suspect with gunfire," Oakland County Sheriff Michael ⁠Bouchard told reporters. A law ⁠enforcement official told Reuters the perpetrator was shot dead. Whether he took his own life or was killed by security ‌was not immediately confirmed.

Bouchard said the suspect, who was not immediately identified, crashed his truck through the doors to the synagogue ⁠and drove the vehicle through a hallway before he encountered security. ⁠One security officer was struck by the vehicle and briefly knocked unconscious.

"We have no victims, other than one of the lead security people who was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment. That individual should be OK," the sheriff said.

Temple Israel issued a statement saying all 140 students from its ⁠early childhood center were safe.

SPIKE IN ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS

The incident comes amid a spike in antisemitism in the U.S. over ⁠the last two years, with anti-Jewish incidents accounting for ‌nearly two-thirds of 5,300-plus religiously motivated hate crimes since February 2024, according to FBI data.

“Antisemitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated," Michigan's attorney general, Dana Nessel said in a statement. "In moments like these, it’s more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbors, confront hate whenever it appears, and build stronger communities."

Jewish and Islamic organizations throughout the United ‌States have been operating under heightened security since U.S. and Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, sparking an intensifying war across the Middle East.

"We've been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening. So there was no lack of preparation," Bouchard said on CNN. "All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out."

CNN, citing multiple law enforcement sources, said a large cache of explosives was found in the back of the suspect's car. Bouchard said investigators were still searching the vehicle as well as the ​building for any explosives or incendiary materials.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had been briefed on the attack, calling it terrible. "I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people ‌in the Detroit area following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today," he said.

FBI TO INVESTIGATE

A fire of unspecified origins ignited during the violence and filled much of the building with smoke, officials said. Aerial news footage earlier showed plumes of smoke rising from the roof of the ‌building, as swarms of police and fire vehicles converged on the scene.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI would assume ⁠primary responsibility for investigating the incident.

Temple Israel's ⁠congregation consists of more than 12,000 members. Its daycare center ​serves children as young as six weeks old, according to its website.

Local news media reported that children from ⁠the daycare center, some of whom had ‌escaped to nearby homes, were ushered away from the synagogue and taken on buses to ​a nearby location to be reunited with their parents.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit posted a message on its Facebook page saying its affiliated agencies were in "precautionary lockdown" in response to the Temple Israel incident.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.