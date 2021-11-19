Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Suspected extremist gunmen kill 25 in southwestern Niger

0 Comments
By DALATOU MAMANE
NIAMEY, Niger

At least 25 people were killed by suspected extremist gunmen in southwest Niger, the government said Wednesday.

Buildings were burned and ransacked in the attack earlier this week near Bakorat village along the border with Mali, Alkache Alhada, the interior minister said in a statement. The government called the attack cowardly and said security sweeps in the area are underway.

This is the latest in a string of extremist violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the conflict-ridden West African nation, particularly along the border with Mali. Earlier this month suspected Islamic extremists ambushed a self-defense brigade in western Niger killing 69 people and in March, 137 people were killed by gunmen on motorcycles who attacked a series of villages along the border.

While no group claimed responsibility for this week’s attack, al-Qaida is most prominent in that part of Niger as it has operated there for many years, say conflict analysts.

The attack signifies a continued rise of extremist violence in the Sahel, the region south of the Sahara Desert, said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory.

“It further denotes the lackluster security measures that keep the borders porous and provide terrorist groups like al-Qaida and ISIS, who’ve been competing for dominance, with opportunities to expand,” he said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog