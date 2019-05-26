Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Suspected extremists kill at least 20 in Nigeria ambush

0 Comments
By SAM OLUKOYA
LAGOS, Nigeria

Witnesses say at least 20 people are dead and many others are missing after suspected extremists ambushed a military and civilian convoy in Nigeria's northeast.

The witnesses say the military was relocating civilians to a displacement camp in Damboa on Saturday morning when the ambush occurred.

The Boko Haram extremist insurgency has long been active in the region.

A driver told The Associated Press he saw about 20 bodies and many burned-out vehicles. Another survivor said the convoy contained hundreds of civilians and a few dozen soldiers but only a few people reached Damboa.

The fate of the others was not immediately clear. Both witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety.

Army spokesman Sagir Musa did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri