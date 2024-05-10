 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Suspected militants bomb school for girls in northwestern Pakistan

0 Comments
By ISHTIAQ MAHSUD
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan

Suspected militants blew up a school for girls in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's volatile northwest, badly damaging the structure but no one was harmed in the overnight attack, a local police official said Thursday.

The attack happened Wednesday night on the only school for girls in Shawa, a town in the North Waziristan district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police chief Amjad Wazir said.

He said the attackers used an explosive device to destroy the private Aafia Islamic Girls Model School, where 150 girls studied. Wazir said the school guard was beaten up by the insurgents, who then fled the scene.

There was no immediate claim for the attack, but suspicion was likely to fall on Islamic militants who have often targeted girls' schools in the province in recent years as they believed women should not be educated.

On Thursday, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “despicable and cowardly act that could jeopardize the future of many young and talented girls."

In a statement, Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF representative in Pakistan, said the “destruction of a girls’ school in a remote and underserved area is a heinous crime detrimental to national progress.”

He pointed to a statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, declaring an education emergency and pledging to work towards enrolling 26 million out-of-school children.

Pakistan witnessed multiple attacks on girls' schools until 2019 especially in the northwestern Swat Valley and elsewhere in the northwest where Pakistani Taliban for years controlled the former tribal regions. In 2012, the insurgents attacked Malala Yousafzai, a teenaged student and advocate for the education of girls who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, were evicted from Swat and other regions in recent years. TTP is a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Associated Press writer Riaz Khan contributed for this story from Peshawar, Pakistan.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog