Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi defended a court decision to jail two Reuters reporters Photo: AFP
world

Suu Kyi defends court decision to jail Reuters reporters

7 Comments
By Tran Thi Minh Ha and Jenny Vaughan
HANOI

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday robustly defended the jailing of two Reuters journalists who were reporting on the Rohingya crisis, as she hit back at global criticism of a trial widely seen as an attempt to muzzle the free press.

The country's de facto leader acknowledged that the brutal crackdown on the Muslim minority -- which the United Nations has cast as "genocide" -- could have been "handled better", but insisted the two reporters had been treated fairly.

"They were not jailed because they were journalists" but because "the court has decided that they had broken the Official Secrets Act", she said.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were each imprisoned for seven years last week for breaching the country's hardline Official Secrets Act while reporting on atrocities committed during the military crackdown in Rakhine state.

Suu Kyi, once garlanded as a global rights champion, has come under intense pressure to use her moral force inside Myanmar to defend the pair.

Challenging critics of the verdict -- including the U.N., rights groups who once lionised her, and the U.S. vice president -- to "point out" where there has been a miscarriage of justice, Suu Kyi said the case upheld the rule of law.

"The case was held in open court... I don't think anybody has bothered to read the summary of the judge," she said during a discussion at the World Economic Forum, adding the pair still had the right to appeal.

Army-led "clearance operations" that started last August drove 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, carrying with them widespread accounts of atrocities -- rape, murder and arson -- by Myanmar police and troops.

The ferocity of that crackdown has thrust Myanmar into a firestorm of criticism as Western goodwill evaporates towards a country ruled by a ruthless junta until 2015.

A U.N. fact-finding panel has called for Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing and several other top generals to be prosecuted for genocide. The International Criminal Court has said it has jurisdiction to open an investigation, even though Myanmar is not a member of the tribunal.

Suu Kyi, who has bristled at foreign criticism of her country, on Thursday softened her defense of the crackdown against "terrorists" from the Muslim minority.

"There are of course ways (in) which, in hindsight, the situation could have been handled better," she said.

But she also appeared to turn responsibility onto neighboring Bangladesh for failing to start the repatriation of the nearly one million-strong Rohingya refugee community to Myanmar. Bangladesh "was not ready" to start repatriation of the Rohingya in January as agreed under a deal between the two countries, she said.

Yet Myanmar does not want its Rohingya, denying them citizenship while the Buddhist-majority public falsely label them "Bengali" interlopers. Rohingya refugees refuse to return to Myanmar without guarantees of safety, restitution for lost lands and citizenship.

The jailing of the Reuters reporters has sent a chill through Myanmar's nascent media scene. The pair has denied the charges, insisting they were set up while exposing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in the village of Inn Din in September last year.

This week, the U.N. rights office accused Myanmar of "waging a campaign against journalists".

It decried the use of the courts and the law by the "government and military in what constitutes a political campaign against independent journalism".

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

She can say what she wants, but the world knows they were jailed for being journalists reporting on genocide and torture.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Glad to see Suu Kyi learned valuable lessons about oppression whilst she was being oppressed.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I used to respect Suu Kyi for her bravery.

What the hell happened to her?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

She's forgotten the importance of free speech now she's in a position of responsibility.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Good lord as above. Nelson Mandela would never condone let alone try to justify such brutal actions by his own state. I say this as she has been compared to him in the past...well that was a seriously bad call. Credibility obviously is not her goal.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Here at home and around the world, journalists stand as the indispensable witnesses to the events that every society needs to know. The facts of wars, murders around the corner, politics, embezzlement, racism, agricultural issues, economics, obituaries, weather and social unrest. This is what reporters and editors do every day.

Aung San Suu Kyi turned out to be a snake in the grass.

The Nobel Institute should withdraw the peace prize they bestowed on this witch.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

She might have dementia?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog