Sweden says Iran has executed a Swedish citizen

Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard speaks during a press conference at the Hanalys 2026, the annual high-level dialogue between Sweden and Finland on foreign and security policy at the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre in Espoo, Finland, February 10, 2026. Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Iran executed a Swedish citizen on Wednesday, Sweden's ‌foreign minister said, adding that she had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Stockholm to condemn ‌the decision.

The person, who was ⁠not named, was arrested ⁠in Iran ⁠in June of last year and ‌Sweden has repeatedly raised the case with ⁠Iranian ⁠officials, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

"The death penalty is an inhumane, cruel and irreversible punishment. Sweden, together ⁠with the rest of ⁠the EU, condemns its application ‌in all circumstances," Stenergard said.

The legal proceedings leading up to the execution did not meet the standards of ‌due process, she added.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned the execution in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"The appalling human rights situation in Iran and the alarming ​increase in executions are intolerable and show the regime's true colors," ‌she said, sending condolences to the family of the citizen.

The Swedish foreign ministry and the Iranian ‌embassy in Stockholm did not ⁠immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment ​when contacted by Reuters via ⁠phone and ‌email.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.