Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The annual Society and Defence Conference in Salen
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during the annual Society and Defence Conference in Salen, Sweden, January 8, 2023. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/TT NEWS AGENCY
world

Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.

"Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a defense think-tank conference in Sweden.

Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

They applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey objected and accused the countries of harboring militants, including from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party

At a news conference later on Sunday, Kristersson said the demands that Sweden could not or did not want to fulfil were outside the scope of the three-way memorandum.

"From time to time, Turkey mentions individuals that they want to see extradited from Sweden. To that I have said that those issues are handled within Swedish law," he said.

Ankara expressed disappointment with a decision late last year from Sweden's top court to stop a request to extradite a journalist with alleged links to Islamic scholar Fetullah Gulen, blamed by Turkey for an attempted coup.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog