Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Sweden tightens travel rules amid worries over third COVID wave

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Sweden plans to restrict the number of passengers on long-distance trains and buses in an effort to prevent a pick-up in new COVID-19 cases and the spread of mutations of the virus that could be more infectious, the government said on Tuesday.

The government has been ratcheting up measures since a second wave of infections hit Sweden toward the end of last year, but the country's response remains less heavy-handed than the full lockdowns adopted in many parts of Europe.

Starting Feb. 14, trains and buses will only be allowed to run at half capacity if the journey is longer than 150 kilometers, the government said. The curb will be in place through the end of May.

Exceptions will be made for people who have already bought tickets.

"The situation with the pandemic looks much brighter than it did a couple of months ago," Minister of Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

"But ... there is a real risk for a third wave and the situation could, therefore, quickly become worse."

Sweden's schools take a week's holiday at the beginning of March and many families use the opportunity to travel. Many of those trips will already have been booked and the new rules are unlikely to reduce traffic much during that period, the government acknowledged.

Infection rates in Sweden have slowed in recent weeks with daily numbers running at less than half the level of late December.

However, there has been an increase in people with the strain of the virus first identified in Britain, and the Public Health Agency has warned of the risk of a third wave.

The first wave of the virus hit Sweden following the March school holiday a year ago, with many Swedes becoming infected during skiing trips in the Alps.

The country of 10 million has had 588,062 confirmed COVID cases and 12,115 deaths, a rate per capita is many times higher than its Nordic neighbors, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel