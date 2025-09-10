 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Meloni meets Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson, in Rome
FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (not pictured), in Rome, Italy, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli//File Photo Image: Reuters/Remo Casilli
world

Sweden to reduce age of criminal responsibility as gangs hire children as hitmen

STOCKHOLM

Sweden will lower the age of criminal responsibility from the current 15, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday, following an increase in cases of criminal gangs recruiting children via social media and using them as hitmen.

The number of under-15s suspected of murder, aiding and abetting murder or attempted murder was 93 in the first six months of 2024, according to the latest official data, up three times from the same period a year earlier.

A government-appointed investigator recommended this year that the age of criminal responsibility be lowered to 14 in cases of particularly serious crime, but Kristersson did not say whether his government would follow that recommendation.

"Children are being ruthlessly exploited by criminal networks to commit serious crimes," he said in an annual policy speech as parliament reopened after the summer break.

"Both to protect these children and their potential victims, the government is taking strong action against this type of cynical exploitation," he added.

Sweden has been plagued by organized crime-related shootings and blasts for well over a decade, with the increase in young perpetrators becoming evident since 2023.

Despite concern about criminal gangs in the Nordic country, the number of gang-related shootings and murders decreased in 2024 and are on course to slow again this year.

