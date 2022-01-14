Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday.

The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since.

Her office told Swedish news agency TT that Andersson is following “the current recommendations and will carry out her work from home.” Andersson is doing fine, her office said.

Following Wednesday's debate in the 349-seat Riksdagen, Center Party leader Annie Loof and Per Bolund, head of the small Green Party, also tested positive. The latter coughed when speaking to the media afterward.

On Twitter, Bolund wrote Thursday that a quick test gave him the result and he immediately went into isolation as recommended by the Swedish Public Health Agency.

Other party leaders who took part in the debate, have all tested negative, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

Andersson, a former finance minister, became Sweden’s first female prime minister in November. She is the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Sweden’s largest.

For most of the pandemic, Sweden stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response. The Scandinavian country never went into a lockdown or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections. Authorities have emphasized individual responsibility instead of government health measures.

In neighboring Finland, the office of former president Martti Ahtisaari said he has recovered from a second coronavirus infection that he contracted in December and has been discharged from the hospital. The 84-year-old “is well and continues to recuperate,” said the Helsinki-based Crisis Management Initiative, or CMI, which Ahtisaari founded in 2000.

Ahtisaari, who was the Nordic country’s head of state from 1994-2000, also contracted the disease in March 2020.

A Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2008 for his work to resolve international conflicts, he has Alzheimer’s disease and has withdrawn from all public activities.

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo