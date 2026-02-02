 Japan Today
Switzerland Bar Fire
Flower tributes are placed at the entrance of the "Le Constellation" bar and lounge where a fire which broke out during New Year's celebrations left 40 people dead and over 100 injured, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)
world

Swiss Alpine bar fire claims 41st victim, an 18-year-old Swiss national

ZURICH

An 18-year-old Swiss national has died in a Zurich hospital from injuries sustained in a Swiss Alpine bar fire, bringing the death toll to 41 a month after the tragedy.

The victim died on Saturday, according to the Swiss public prosecutor. The prosecutor said in a statement Sunday it would provide no further information on the status of the investigation.

Investigators have said they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling at the packed Le Constellation bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, less than two hours after midnight on Jan. 1. Authorities are looking into whether soundproofing material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar. Fire safety inspections hadn’t been carried out since 2019.

Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the owners — French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti — on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing a fire by negligence. The court of compulsory measures in the southwestern Valais region on Jan. 12 ordered three months of pretrial detention for Jacques Moretti, but on Jan. 23 ordered his release on bail.

With high-altitude ski runs rising around 3,000 meters in the heart of the Valais region, Crans-Montana is a major destination for international alpine skiing competitions.





Sitting down a flight of narrow stairs in a restaurant on Saturday evening, I wondered out loud how we would all get out in the unlikely event of a fire. In the back of my mind was this terrible Swiss tragedy, and later some people's comments on how they always check emergency exits in advance.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

