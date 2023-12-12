Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shooting in the Swiss town of Sion
Police secure the area after a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion, Switzerland, December 11, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Photo: Reuters/DENIS BALIBOUSE
world

Swiss police detain suspect after shooting kills two

0 Comments
SION, Switzerland

A gunman killed two people and wounded a third in the Swiss alpine town of Sion on Monday morning, and a suspect was later arrested, police said.

Several shots were fired in two parts of the town, police in the southwestern Valais canton said.

The victims were a 34-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man who lived in the area, police added.

After the shooting, officers cordoned off the scene and set up a checkpoint, stopping and searching cars on the main road out of the canton.

Switzerland has a high rate of gun ownership. The Swiss-based Small Arms Survey research group estimates that in a country of around 9 million people, civilians own about 2.3 million firearms.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Simplifying Year-End Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 11 – 17

Savvy Tokyo

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel