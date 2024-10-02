 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man attacks and injures 3 children in Zurich

0 Comments
GENEVA

A man attacked and injured three young children as they were heading to a day care center in Zurich on Tuesday, Swiss police said. The suspect was arrested.

Officers were alerted to the incident in the Oerlikon district of Switzerland's biggest city shortly after midday. Police said the children were on their way to the day-care center with a woman who works for the facility when the man suddenly stabbed them.

The center employee quickly overwhelmed the assailant with the help of another man and held him until police arrived. Police said the suspect is a 23- year-old Chinese national.

Three 5-year-old boys were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and two others with injuries of medium severity, police said in a statement.

Police gave no details on a possible motive for the attack.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo